North Pacific Seafoods Inc. (NPSI) was fined $345,000 for violating the Clean Air Act at two sites in Alaska, the federal Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday.

The EPA found the Seattle-based seafood company had been operating three solid-waste incinerators without getting a permit, notifying the federal agency or installing adequate emission control or monitoring systems.

The company “failed to meet waste management plan requirements; operator training and qualification requirements; emission testing, recordkeeping and monitoring requirements,” the EPA said in a news release Monday.

The company agreed to shut down the incinerators, which were used to burn paper, cardboard and wood waste. The EPA also found NPSI failed to properly maintain or document the upkeep of large sources of power generation between 2017 and 2021, as required by the Clean Air Act.

NPSI — formerly North Pacific Processors Inc. — operates five seafood processing plants along Alaska’s coast. Its corporate office is located in Seattle.