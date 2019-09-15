The Seattle Times joins more than 250 newsrooms across the world this week in publishing stories about climate change.

The Covering Climate Now initiative, co-founded by the Columbia Journalism Review and The Nation, aims to highlight media coverage about our warming planet, a defining issue of our time.

The Times for decades has been committed to investigating and illuminating changes to the environment of the Pacific Northwest and beyond, from orcas to oil spills. This week’s focused campaign to bring more attention to the world’s climate crisis allows us to continue that commitment and partner with journalists from around the world in our efforts.

Our concentrated week of coverage begins Sunday, Sept. 15, with a story about Alaska’s disappearing winter ice in the Bering Sea. Reporter Hal Bernton and photographer Steve Ringman traveled to remote fishing villages to document these profound changes and how they affect communities now facing an uncertain future.

You can expect other stories throughout the week leading up to the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York on Sept. 23. Look for articles by reporter Katherine Khashimova Long about sustainable building practices amid Seattle’s real-estate boom and reporter Ryan Blethen about local health officials’ efforts to prepare for hotter, smokier conditions here, and much more.

