Washington is sinking deeper into drought and until the fall rains arrive, Seattle Public Utilities is asking customers to use less water.

People should stop watering lawns, take fewer or shorter showers, fix leaking pipes, faucets and toilets, Seattle Public Utilities spokesperson Sabrina Register said in a release.

Low precipitation, an early melt to the winter snowpack and low reservoir conditions mean a dwindling water supply for the utility, which serves an estimated 1.5 million people.

The last time the utility asked customers to voluntarily conserve water was in 2015, a year during which the state was plagued with extreme heat and drought, Register said. The last time the utility imposed mandatory water restrictions was in 1992.

Seattle city departments will also take steps to conserve water, Register said.

“Our customers are great stewards of our environment and already use water wisely every day, and we believe they will take this request to heart,” said Andrew Lee, general manager of Seattle Public Utilities. “This will be a temporary ask until the fall rains return.”

Meteorologists predict the warm, dry weather to continue, however, as El Niño conditions push warm, tropical air into the Pacific Northwest.

The state’s drought began this summer and spread rapidly. State officials declared a drought advisory in early July. A few weeks later they declared a drought emergency across 12 counties. Conditions worsened in the following weeks.

Now, nearly 10% of the state suffers from “extreme” drought and more than 43% is experiencing “severe” drought, according to the latest set of data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Less than 6% of the state’s landmass remains unaffected by hot and dry conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.