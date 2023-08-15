Seattle issued a Stage 2 burn ban Tuesday, joining King County in prohibiting any outdoor fire to mitigate the torrent of brush fires in the city.

Using a backyard fire pit or campfire with chopped firewood or charcoal is prohibited under the ban. Anyone who fails to take immediate action to extinguish or discontinue when ordered or notified to do so can be charged with a misdemeanor, according to a city news release. Seattle firefighters have been directed to extinguish any illegal fires during this ban.

Since Memorial Day, the fire department has responded to over 450 bark and brush fires throughout the city. During this week’s high heat and the long spell without rainfall, the risk of fire remains high.

This ban is a step up from the Stage 1 burn ban issued in June, which barred yard debris and residential fires.

Devices like barbeques and patio warmers are still allowed under the ban. Approved fuel devices – including those that rely on charcoal, natural gas or propane gas – are also allowed.

To reduce the risk of a fire, residents should discard smoking materials properly, make sure nothing is falling from their car that could spark while driving, and avoid parking on dry grassy areas.

There’s a slight chance the Seattle area will get some rain on Monday after this week’s excessive heat departs.