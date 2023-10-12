Seattle City Light will raise rates in January to recoup millions of dollars it lost during a particularly poor year of hydropower production, mostly attributed to dry, warm weather and a wildfire that disrupted dam operations over the summer.

In less than a year, Seattle City Light burned through more than $70 million of an emergency fund amid the unfavorable conditions, the utility says. Now ratepayers must make up the difference.

Seattle City Light relies on hydropower for more than three-quarters of its electricity generation, with about half coming from its dams on the Skagit River and Boundary Dam on the Pend Oreille River. Much of the rest is purchased from the Bonneville Power Administration, which sells the power generated from the dams in the Columbia River Basin.

In a typical year, the cost of producing power from the dams is zero. But this spring, the runoff came hard and fast. It was abnormally hot in May and June and a lot of precipitation didn’t make it into Ross Lake, the utility’s largest reservoir.

Then, a fire tore through the North Cascades, forcing the utility to intermittently power down two of its three dams on the Skagit River.

City Light has a $100 million rate stabilization account, acting as a rainy day fund to buy power on the market and account for hydropower’s typical variability. This year’s unpredictable events underscored the need for this buffer and more diverse sources of power generation in the face of a changing climate.

Advertising

Despite heading into the year with an extra $60 million in the reserve, City Light spent about $130 million. City Light leaders attribute that to a drier-than-anticipated year combined with historically high wholesale power prices.

At the start of next year, ratepayers will see a 4% surcharge on their bills to help replenish this account. That’s on top of a 4.5% rate increase approved by Seattle City Council last fall.

If City Light sees a better water year, the surcharge is expected to remain through early 2025, said Mike Haynes, City Light interim general manager. But if there’s another bad hydropower year, it’s possible the cost could stick around longer.

Forecasters expect the dry spell to continue as El Niño conditions push warm, tropical air into the Pacific Northwest this fall and winter.

“We’re writing more scenarios outside of the norms,” Haynes said. “Everybody’s having these conversations on how best to navigate this uncertain forecast in terms of weather and temperature going forward.”

Utilities including City Light and BPA historically relied on data spanning from the 1920s as the baseline for power generation. But as the regional climate continues to warm, older data becomes less relevant.

Advertising

Bonneville is now using the three most recent decades of hydrologic data to inform future generation estimates. The federal agency noted that the effects of climate change felt in the Pacific Northwest include warming, earlier spring snowmelt, higher winter and early spring flows, earlier spring runoff and longer periods of low summer flows.

While Nancy Hirsch, executive director of the Northwest Energy Coalition, praised the foresight officials at City Light had to establish an emergency account, she said the speed at which the utility ran through its reserves foreshadows the increased volatility on the horizon.

City Light must diversify its sources of renewable energy with wind and solar projects, Hirsch said. While it’s already proposing to acquire more of those projects, this year’s volatility shows the utility must move faster, she said.

The utility should also consider energy storage projects alongside increasing efficiency and managing customer demand, Hirsch added.

More broadly, Hirsch said, if utilities and other energy organizations pool together to create a power market covering the American West, they could keep prices more stable across the entire region.

“That would help utilities share resources more effectively and dispatch generation based on cost and environmental obligations more effectively,” Hirsch said.