Hold tight, Seattleites! The smoke that has been lingering in Western Washington from ongoing wildfires will hang around for just one more day.

An air-quality alert remains in effect through midnight. Air quality was categorized as “very unhealthy” Thursday morning, according to AirNow.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Seattle ranked as the worst city worldwide for air quality and pollution, according to IQAir, a Swiss air-quality technology company that also operates a real-time air-quality information platform. Portland ranked second.

Seattle Public Schools on Thursday recommended schools keep students indoors and that recess and physical education classes be at a light level. The district also advised schools to cancel outdoor athletic events and practices or move them indoors or to an area with a safer air quality. The district issued the same recommendation Wednesday.

Conditions will begin to improve overnight into Friday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Kirby Cook. A storm is expected to bring rain Friday that should clear some smoke and help subdue some fires, Cook said.

Advertising

It may take until Friday afternoon until you feel relief from smoke and longer if you live close to the Cascade mountains.

A look at current air quality – showing bad conditions all the way up to the "Hazardous" category. Don't expect a dramatic improvement this morning – but more of a slow process throughout the day. Air Quality Alerts remain in effect all day today for parts of Western WA. #wawx pic.twitter.com/Our8newyRx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 20, 2022

Groups particularly sensitive to smoke include people with heart and lung disease, people over 65 or under 18, and pregnant people, according to the state Department of Health.

“But honestly, the air quality is poor enough that it’s affecting everyone,” Cook said. “If you don’t need to do anything outside, if you can avoid it, do that for another day.”

Because of the size of the burning areas, it may take several inches of rain to extinguish the wildfires. But with two or three days of rain in the forecast, Cook said the fires will be significantly diminished.

The rain will bring a “pretty drastic change,” Cook said. With unusually warm temperatures lately, it may feel like “going from August to October overnight,” even though 50s and 60s are normal for this time of year.