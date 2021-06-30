By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Alan Berner
Most Read Local Stories
- King County's mask mandate dropped Tuesday, but some aren't ready to go barefaced
- Washington lawmaker wears yellow Star of David, evoking Nazi persecution, to protest COVID vaccine mandates
- 2 dead from heat exposure during Monday's record temperatures in King County
- Washington has officially reopened. Here's what you need to know.
- Justices deny Wyoming, Montana coal suit against Washington state
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.