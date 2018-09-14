J50 was declared presumed dead on Thursday, but NOAA is still searching for her, holding out hope she might be alive. If the orca is dead, they hope to recover the carcass to conduct a necropsy.

An exhaustive search all week by land, sea and air for orca whale J50 — dead or alive — still has not turned up the whale.

J50 — last seen alive on Saturday, Sept. 8, with her mother and possibly her sister at the Fraser River Delta in British Columbia, has been presumed dead by the Center for Whale Research since Thursday. However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is still holding out hope, and keeping a response team staged on San Juan Island to do a rescue if she is found alive, said Kristin Wilkinson, Washington stranding coordinator for NOAA’s West Coast regional office.

Searching on Friday were two helicopters and a fixed-wing plane, as well as multiple vessels on the water and searchers walking the beaches, using maps of whale-sighting hot spots and ocean currents to track the probable drift of her carcass if she has died, Wilkinson said.

At the very least, scientists hope to recover her carcass for a necropsy to learn why J50 died.

The southern-resident population of killer whales is critically endangered, with just 74 animals, if J50 indeed is dead. Hers would be the second death for the southern residents in less than two months. Tahlequah, or J35, lost her calf on July 24, which lived for only one half-hour.

Some said they have been convinced for days that J50 is dead because of the changed behavior of her family. Instead of lagging behind to wait for J50, as they had been, they were surging through the water this week, taking the lead among J pod whales, said Jeff Foster, who like many scientists doing research with the southern residents this summer has been out on the water all week helping with the search.

Foster, with other researchers, also obtained a sample of feces from J16, J50’s mother, on Thursday. It will be used to determine if her stress hormones have been elevated with the loss of her daughter and other information.

The search Friday included the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife law-enforcement boat and the agency’s fixed-wing plane, and two U.S. Coast Guard helicopters which surveyed the Olympic Peninsula shorelines and bays as well as the San Juan Islands.

J50 had been declining in body condition since 2017, growing thinner and thinner. This summer NOAA initiated a stepped-up response to save her, beginning with medication shot from a dart and an attempt at feeding her live fish, progressing all the way to plans to capture her for rehabilitation, if possible, and release to her family.

But in the end it appears to have all been too late. Lynne Barre, who leads killer-whale recovery for NOAA, said the agency could not attempt a capture sooner because J50 was with her mother. The agency did not want to do more harm than good by separating her from her family, Barre said.

The agency has planned public meetings on its killer-whale recovery program this weekend to hear the public’s concerns and thoughts. The first meeting is at 7 p.m. Saturday on San Juan Island at Friday Harbor High School. The second is at 1 p.m. Sunday in Seattle at the University of Washington Haggett Hall Cascade Room.

“J50 has focused us on recovery at a time when that is especially important,” said Michael Milstein, spokesman for the agency. “As much as we care about J50, lasting recovery is much larger, and it’s important right now that we pay attention to how people feel and what they have to say.”