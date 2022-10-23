Hal Bernton
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

These agencies and groups provide information about products containing PFAS, health risks and how to reduce exposure:

Washington state Department of Health: About PFAS

Environmental Protection Agency: Understanding risks of PFAS

Food and Drug Administration: Q&A on PFAS in food

Environmental Working Group: Guide to avoiding PFAS

Toxic Free Future: Quick guide to PFAS

Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry: Health effects and resources

LATEST | Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

More

Learn more about PFAS contamination

More

Hal Bernton: 206-464-2581 or hbernton@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @hbernton.

Most Read Local Stories