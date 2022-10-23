These agencies and groups provide information about products containing PFAS, health risks and how to reduce exposure:
Washington state Department of Health: About PFAS
Environmental Protection Agency: Understanding risks of PFAS
Food and Drug Administration: Q&A on PFAS in food
Environmental Working Group: Guide to avoiding PFAS
Toxic Free Future: Quick guide to PFAS
Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry: Health effects and resources
