A fast-growing brush fire in Chelan County near Wenatchee is threatening more than 200 homes and prompting level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation notices, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Red Apple Fire, estimated at 1,000 acres late Tuesday, is threatening 234 homes, orchards and a Chelan County Public Utility District substation, according to Deputy State Fire Marshal Robert Wittenberg.

Level 3 evacuations mean residents should leave now; level 2 evacuations mean people should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. Level 1 notices mean people should be aware of the danger in the area and begin making arrangements to evacuate.

Level 3 evacuations were issued for West Eagle Rock Drive, May Lane, Anna Lane, North Ridge Drive, Sequoia Lane and April Lane.

Level 2 evacuations were issued from Rue Jolie to American Fruit Road and over to School Street.

Level 1 evacuation notices were issued for Red Apple Road, northeast of Highway 2 and South of Easy Street from Monitor to Highway 2/97 by Ohme Garden Road.

Crews were backburning brush and digging fire lines.

A Red Cross shelter will be set up for those forced from their homes, at the Seventh-day Adventist church at Fifth Street and Western Avenue in Wenatchee.