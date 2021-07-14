A fast-growing brush fire in Chelan County near Wenatchee is threatening more than 200 homes and prompting level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation notices, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Red Apple Fire, estimated at 1,000 acres late Tuesday, is threatening 234 homes, orchards and a Chelan County Public Utility District substation, according to Deputy State Fire Marshal Robert Wittenberg.
Level 3 evacuations mean residents should leave now; level 2 evacuations mean people should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. Level 1 notices mean people should be aware of the danger in the area and begin making arrangements to evacuate.
Level 3 evacuations were issued for West Eagle Rock Drive, May Lane, Anna Lane, North Ridge Drive, Sequoia Lane and April Lane.
Level 2 evacuations were issued from Rue Jolie to American Fruit Road and over to School Street.
Level 1 evacuation notices were issued for Red Apple Road, northeast of Highway 2 and South of Easy Street from Monitor to Highway 2/97 by Ohme Garden Road.
Crews were backburning brush and digging fire lines.
A Red Cross shelter will be set up for those forced from their homes, at the Seventh-day Adventist church at Fifth Street and Western Avenue in Wenatchee.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.