The Red Apple fire that has burned 11,000 acres near Wenatchee was about 50% contained as of Saturday morning — and officials say the weather forecast looks favorable for the rest of the day.

“We had a productive night,” said public information officer Ryan Rodruch. Crews were able to consolidate fire lines on the eastern and western flanks, and will focus today on the fire’s northern edge, he said.

The weather forecast is for cooler temperatures, lower winds and higher humidity — all good indicators for the fire-fighting effort.

However, conditions appear likely to worsen through the weekend and early next week, Rodruch said.

Some homes and other structures remain at risk, but the Chelan County Sheriff has downgraded most of the approximatly 1,500 evacuation orders, including in the Sunnyslope area.

“There are still a few homes and a few areas that are under evacuation notices,” Rodruch said. In most places, residents are now simply asked to be alert and ready to go if necessary.

About 300 people are fighting the fire, and a national incident management team arrived Friday to assist.

Investigators from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the fire was human-caused, though it’s unclear how. Earlier in the week they identified the home where they believe the fire began.