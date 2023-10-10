The autumn rains have begun to fall, but the Seattle area is still experiencing a shortage of water, according to Seattle Public Utilities.

Since the utility asked customers to voluntarily cut their water use on Sept. 21, the utility has seen a reduction from around 149 million gallons per day to 120, as of Sunday. Some of that is attributed to people using less water related to the wet weather, in which people are more likely to scale back water use outside, and some of that is attributed to customers cutting back, said Alex Chen, SPU’s director of drinking water.

Seattle Public Utilities provides water for 1.5 million people all around Lake Washington including Seattle, Issaquah, Bellevue and Woodinville.

Between May through September, the watershed typically gets around 26 inches of rain, Chen said. This year, the Tolt and Cedar River watersheds — where the utility sources its water — only got 10 inches, leading the utility to announce the voluntary cutback.

The water shortage is the latest consequence of a dry summer. Statewide, officials declared a drought advisory in early July, and later, a drought emergency across 12 counties but not in King County. In general, climate change is expected to make droughts more severe and hot dry summers more frequent. Scientists also predict a warm and dry fall and winter as El Niño is expected to bring tropical air into the Northwest this winter.

Seattle’s current water use is still short of SPU’s goal of 100 million gallons per day, which is around how much the region typically uses during the fall, winter and spring, Chen said.

Advertising

Typically during the summer months, water use nearly doubles up to 200 million gallons a day from a combination of gardening, watering lawns, people taking showers more frequently, washing cars and driveways and other uses, he said.

How long will the water shortage last? It’s hard to say, Chen said, and largely depends on the weather, which can be hard to predict months in advance. Using forecasts and historical data, Chen said the utility tries to plan around three to four month in advance to make sure there is enough water to go around for people and fish.

The last time the utility announced a voluntary cut was in August 2015 and the shortage ended after several atmospheric rivers hit the region in the first few weeks of November, switching the utility back into flood-management season, he said. In 1992, a mandatory water reduction was in place from May through September after a dry winter.

What people can do to reduce water use

Should you stop flushing the toilet? At the utility, staff members will sometimes “tongue in cheek” recite, “If it’s yellow, let it mellow. If it’s brown let it down,” Chen said.

“We also realize that it’s a pretty personal decision and not everyone is as eager to help as others,” he said, adding the utility did not include the adage on its official list of tips.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, newer toilets use around 1.3 gallons per flush though older toilets can use three to six gallons per flush. In comparison, a typical showerhead uses 2.5 gallons per minute, according to the EPA.

Here are some other ways to reduce water use: