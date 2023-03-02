The Washington State Department of Health this week awarded $5.5 million to restore and protect shellfish habitats across Puget Sound.

The funds will go toward 11 proposed projects as part of the Shellfish Strategic Initiative to reduce fecal pollution and improve marine water quality in Puget Sound, according to the Puget Sound National Estuary Program.

The proposed projects focus on pollution identification and correction, on-site sewage system management and livestock manure management, the DOH said in its Tuesday announcement.

About 16,000 acres of Puget Sound shellfish beds are closed to harvest because of fecal pollution — such as water runoff from agricultural activities, pet waste, boater waste discharge and on-site sewage systems, DOH said.

Washington’s marine waters are “a dynamic and vital part of our unique ecosystem,” said Todd Phillips, the agency’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety director. DOH is responsible for the safety of commercially harvested shellfish in Washington.

Washington is the nation’s leading producer of farmed shellfish, according to the agency. The Puget Sound nearshore is home to an abundance of oysters, clams, mussels and other bivalve molluscan shellfish. Restoring and protecting harvestable shellfish beds will ensure these shellfish are safe to eat, the Puget Sound National Estuary Program said online.

Partnerships with awardees, as well as with agencies such as the EPA, stress the state’s commitment to addressing fecal pollution and protecting Puget Sound shellfish habitats, “with the overarching objective of protecting public health,” Phillips said.