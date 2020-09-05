Mother orca Tahlequah has had her baby.

The endangered southern resident killer whale, J35, touched hearts in the Pacific Northwest and around the world in August 2018 when she lost a calf that lived only a half-hour. She carried the calf for 17 days and 1,000 miles, refusing to let the calf go.

“It’s fabulous news,” said Ken Balcomb, founding director of the Center for Whale Research, who documented Tahlequah with her new baby Saturday.

She and several of the southern resident orcas were known to be expecting, after a recent drone survey by John Durban, senior scientist at Southhall Environmental Associates and Holly Fearnbach, marine mammal research director of the nonprofit SR3.

The photo surveys are used to assess body condition of the southern residents over time.

Every calf matters for the J, K and L pods in a population that has dwindled to only 72 orcas, the lowest in more than 40 years.

The southern residents have been back in their summer home range of the San Juan Islands for several weeks.

They are struggling to survive against multiple threats, including lack of adequate chinook salmon, their preferred food, boat noise and disturbance that makes it more difficult for them to feed, and pollution.

The birth of Tahlequah’s baby is the third to the southern residents since 2019 and so far the other two young whales continue to survive.