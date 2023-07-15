OLYMPIA — In the 1950s, builders of Olympia’s Fifth Avenue Dam realized a vision laid out by designers of the state Capitol Campus decades earlier by creating Capitol Lake, a reflecting pool that mirrors the stately government buildings on the hillside above.

The lake is a popular capital city gathering spot, especially on sunny days, for couples strolling hand in hand, for sunbathers getting their rays and runners getting their miles, and for little kids on bikes, tentatively crunching along the gravel paths.

But the idyllic vista they all enjoy has been mired in environmental problems, cataloged in meticulous detail in a study released last year.

Decades of sediment have accumulated, at a rate of 35,000 cubic yards per year. Algae clusters on the surface. Bacteria has made swimming off-limits since the mid-1980s. And the lake has been closed to all recreational uses, including boating and fishing, since 2009 — thanks to a tiny but persistent invasive snail.

Now the 70-year-old lake is facing a new future.

The state’s Department of Enterprise Services has evaluated several options, and after a lengthy process has chosen to restore the lake to an estuary, a brackish tidal flat where the river meets the sea.

The Legislature gave the department $7 million this year to move forward with that plan, financing its design and permitting.

The plan is not without controversy. And some state lawmakers are wary about footing the bill for the project, which could cost up to $247 million — or more.

“There’s been two sharply divided camps over the years,” said Sen. Sam Hunt, D-Olympia, who’s been in the Legislature for more than 20 years and moved to Olympia in the 1970s. “The folks who want to maintain the lake and those who want to return it to an estuary.”

Supporters of the estuary plan see a future with a healthier watershed and environment, and note that the change would, in fact, signal a return to the past.

They point to the proliferation of algae and invasive plants and animals, and say restoring the area to an estuary would allow recreation to return. They also say the plan would allow more salmon to move upriver to spawn, rather than serving as a feast for the sea lions who gather at the dam each fall.

“It’s about reclaiming our environment,” said Sue Patnude, a co-founder of the Deschutes Estuary Restoration Team. “And what was a good idea in 1951 when that dam was built is no longer a good idea.”

Opponents of the estuary plan decry the destruction of an Olympia landmark, as well as a possible threat to the city’s working waterfront. They also question whether the project will improve water quality.

Some opponents, like Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, the lead Republican on the state’s construction budget, see an expensive “boondoggle.”

“We have cities all over the state that need new bridges,” Schoesler said. “But we’re going to replace a perfectly good bridge to make a swamp. Estuary is a fancy word for swamp.”

Years of work, millions in public spending and reams of public comment have gone into the plan. The state has spent about $6 million on the most recent environmental study, according to the Department of Enterprise Services.

Meanwhile, the conflict over Capitol Lake touches on bigger challenges familiar to the Pacific Northwest: whether to keep dams that alter the flow of natural waterways but have other benefits to humans; the history of local tribes and their relationships with the landscape; the health of salmon; and the juggling of aesthetic and environmental values.

From historic home to recreation hub

Last year’s environmental impact report notes that the estuary “has long-standing cultural and spiritual significance to local tribes,” particularly the Squaxin Island Tribe.

The tribe has inhabited the area for thousands of years, and current members are direct descendants of the last tribal members who had a salmon smokehouse near the estuary, said Charlene Krise, executive director of the Squaxin Island Tribe Museum Library and Research Center. A range of plants and animals important to the tribe thrived there, including an abundance of birds.

After the Fifth Avenue Dam was built following World War II, the new lake became a recreational hub.

Tim Boyd of the Olympia Yacht Club remembers water-ski tournaments, mini-hydroplane races and a swimming beach when he moved to the area in the early 1980s. But the lake’s closure to boating and fishing in 2009 dried that up.

“I think that’s had an impact on how people feel about Capitol Lake, because they really haven’t had full access to it, and being able to enjoy it like they could up until the last decade or so,” Boyd said.

With each passing year, the force of the Deschutes River, which feeds the lake on its way to Puget Sound, thrusts sediment into the lake, making it shallower.

“It’s kind of like having a plug in the bathtub,” said Patnude, “and, you know, washing your feet in it every day and having the dirt pile up.”

Water quality monitoring began on the lake in the 1970s, and multiple committees have since taken up the issue of how to deal with the lake, resulting in a haze of acronyms and reports.

Even the environmental report last year acknowledged a “decades-long political stalemate.”

The state considered other options such as keeping the lake but dredging the north basin more often, and a hybrid option that would remove the dam but add a barrier to maintain a reflecting pool. But the Department of Enterprise Services believes restoring the estuary is the only way to achieve state water-quality standards.

Patnude, a former regional director for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, described estuaries as “the most productive environmental asset we could have,” because they harbor the “web of life” and are home to food sources for fish and wildlife.

Kristopher Peters, chair of the Squaxin Island Tribe, hailed the state’s October decision to restore the estuary, saying then in a statement that the move marked a “meaningful step toward the larger effort to improve the health of the Deschutes Watershed for native species.”

Bob Wubbena, former co-chair of the Capitol Lake Improvement and Protection Association, which produced its own 124-page critique of the draft environmental report, disputes that removing the dam would improve water quality and argues the dam is a “flood management mechanism” that will disappear when the dam is taken out.

“There’s a high cost to changing the hydraulics of the Puget Sound,” said Wubbena, a retired environmental engineer.

Boyd said that while the yacht club — located in Budd Inlet, just north of the dam — supported maintaining a “managed” lake, members understand and respect the Squaxin Island Tribe’s desire to regain the estuarial habitat.

“We feel that that ship has sailed,” Boyd said. “A preferred alternative has been adopted. We’re now trying to figure out how we survive.”

Boyd said he hopes a sediment-catching basin can be constructed in Budd Inlet west of the yacht club, making it easier to maintain the working waterfront, including the club, which has about 250 boat slips.

Patnude, looking out at the lake from a park bench on a recent morning, said people could still enjoy recreation on the estuary — perhaps more than they do now.

“There will still be a walkway path all the way around it,” Patnude said. “It’ll be better because there will be boat launches. You’ll be able to kayak in here.”

How will it be financed?

While the Legislature has provided $7 million this year, the Department of Enterprise Services had asked for $10 million more.

Advertising

It’s not clear how much the overall project could cost — or what share the state could have to shoulder, said Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah.

Mullet, chair of the state’s capital construction budget, called the project’s financing “a big unknown.” He said that for the Legislature to commit money from its capital budget, lawmakers would need more clarity on the cost estimates and how much the state, local government s and other possible funders would pay.

The Department of Enterprise Services has estimated that the cost of design, permitting and construction could range from $137 million to $247 million. Thirty years of maintenance dredging could cost $29 million to $52 million.

Krise urged thinking about the land long term and its benefit for future generations.

“As modern-day people, we get into these debates about, ‘Oh, it’s going to cost this much money. It’s going to do this. It’s going to do that.’ And yes, it’s healthy to have these debates,” Krise said. “But at the same time, for our future planet and all, we need to be conscious … that this land is here, but once we leave, we’re not going to be here.”

Hunt, for his part, said he thinks the estuary plan will move forward. “But it’s going to be a long, hard slog to get it done.”