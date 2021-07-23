The deep Methow Valley is clogged with smoke from two nearby Okanogan County fires. Residents are facing some of the worst air quality in the country. Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in effect throughout the area.

Level 2 evacuations mean residents should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice, while level 3 evacuations mean residents should leave now.

A wind cycle that died down overnight has allowed thick smoke from the Cedar Creek and Cub Creek 2 fires to settle into the North Central Washington valley, according to Mark Turner, observing program director for the National Weather Service in Spokane.

The Cedar Creek fire is burning 5 miles southwest of Mazama. It began on July 8 and has grown to 18,634 acres. It is threatening 438 residences and was 11% contained Friday.

The Cub Creek 2 fire is burning 5 miles north of Winthrop and began on July 16. It is 5% contained, has grown to 40,000 acres, destroyed one home and is threatening 271 residences, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

On both Thursday and Friday morning, the air quality in Winthrop was over 400, according to Air Quality Index’s real-time map, and hazardous to everyone.

“It is completely clogged with smoke, everywhere from Mazama and up in that region and down through Winthrop and Twisp,” Turner said. “All those beautiful little communities along the river are being impacted greatly.”

Both are putting out “a lot of smoke,” Turner said, and the Methow Valley is getting the worst of it by far. The smoke and the closure of Department of Natural Resource lands in Eastern Washington mean the likely end of tourist season, according to the Methow Valley News.

Altogether, there are eight large wildfires burning in Washington and seven in Oregon across 638,000 acres.

But it isn’t always the largest fires that put out the most smoke, Turner said.

Near the Colville Indian Reservation, the Chuweah Creek fire has consumed 36,730 acres. But it’s the smaller Summit Trail fires, at less than 6,000 acres, that’s putting out all the smoke and creating “unhealthy” air quality conditions between 150 and 200.