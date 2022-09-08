Did you feel the 3.7 magnitude earthquake that struck near Poulsbo at 1:08 a.m. Thursday?

If so, the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network is asking you to report it.

The U.S. Geological Survey called the quake west northwest of Lofall, Kitsap County, “notable.” It was recorded at a depth of 23.5 kilometers, or 14.6 miles.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 3.7 – 7 km WNW of Lofall, Washington https://t.co/0vDbxpMBYc — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) September 8, 2022

Information collected from people who felt the quake helps create maps that show what people experienced and the extent of the damage, according to the network.

People on Whidbey Island and in Marysville, Everett and Renton have reported feeling the quake. The overnight crew at the National Weather Service in Seattle reported feeling it at the station near the University of Washington.

We felt it here at WFO Seattle. #wawx https://t.co/H0Sf6Gy18Q — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 8, 2022

There have been no reports of damage.