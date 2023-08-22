The North Cascades Highway, or Highway 20, will reopen Wednesday morning as the Sourdough fire continues to burn, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The highway will reopen at 8 a.m. between Newhalem and the Silver Star gate (mile markers 120 and 171) for through-travel only. No stopping will be allowed.

That section of the highway has been closed since Aug. 11.

Sourdough Fire Update 8/22AM

SR 20 remains CLOSED today btwn Newhalem & Silver Star (MP 120-171). We're working w/ the IMT, to clear debris to reopen 8/23 at 8AM for through travel only. No stopping as fire crews cont to work the Sourdough & Blue Lake fires. Recreation is CLOSED. https://t.co/fPuFFzXQRj — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 22, 2023

The National Park Service has closed recreation east of Newhalem, including camping and access to trailheads, according to WSDOT.

Cross-state travelers should use Interstate 90 or highways 2 or 12, WSDOT said.

“There are two active fires in this area, and the road is subject to closures with little notice based on fire behavior or firefighting mitigation strategies,” the department said.

The Blue Lake fire, which began Aug. 14, has burned more than 260 acres just south of Highway 20. As of Tuesday morning, the fire is 5% contained, according to fire officials.

Advertising

The Sourdough fire, started by a lightning strike, has been burning near Newhalem since late July and is about 12% contained. As of Tuesday morning, the fire was burning roughly 6,000 acres, fire officials said.

Firefighters on Tuesday planned to monitor the Sourdough fire’s eastern progression by using helicopters to drop water in the Sourdough Creek drainage.

Crews also planned to continue to patrol and monitor containment lines along the southern end of the fire, which includes Highway 20. Drone flights will continue to support suppression efforts.