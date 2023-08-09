The North Cascades Highway, or Highway 20, reopened Wednesday morning as the Sourdough fire continues to burn, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Sourdough Fire Update 8/9 AM:

🚛SR 20 is now OPEN btwn Newhalem & Rainy Pass

🏕️ @NCascadesNPS Visitor Ctr is OPEN. NPS has CLOSED camping, trailheads, etc east of Newhalem

🔥Sourdough Fire remains active & SR 20 is subject to closures

🔶🧯Follow all traffic control instructions https://t.co/ChdjRz5bEX pic.twitter.com/QXUvhlKLTb — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) August 9, 2023

The highway is open between Newhalem and Rainy Pass. It had been closed since Friday evening between mile markers 120 and 156.

The National Park Service has closed recreation, including camping and trailheads, east of Newhalem, according to WSDOT.

“This is still an active fire area and the road could close again,” WSDOT said.

The Sourdough fire began July 29 and burned nearly 3,000 acres by Saturday, stretching west along Stetattle Creek and upslope toward Bucket Creek; east toward Sourdough Creek and Sourdough Creek drainage; and north toward the top of Sourdough Mountain. As of Wednesday morning, the fire was burning 1,710 acres, according to a report by the Southern Area Gray Incident Management Team.

As of Saturday’s update, the fire had not been contained, the North Cascades Environmental Learning Center was evacuated and there was no access across Diablo Dam.

As the Sourdough fire grew, it burned up to the fringes of the Diablo township, home to just over a dozen Seattle City Light workers. The workers and their families were evacuated Thursday to City Light’s nearby employee housing, and hadn’t returned home as of Tuesday night.

“It burned very, very close to our powerhouse and immediate areas around some of our other infrastructure,” said Andrew Strong, who oversees power generation and engineering at Seattle City Light. “We are quite amazed and very appreciative of the fire crews that were actively managing it to know that all of our infrastructure is intact.”

Two of the three dams that make up the utility’s Skagit River hydroelectric project, Ross and Diablo, had been curtailed at times after staff was evacuated. That meant cutting City Light’s typical Skagit power generation by up to half, Strong said. The utility fired up emergency generators to keep security cameras and other things running as staff left.

Meanwhile, City Light took some transmission lines offline to prevent shorts and outages from wildfire smoke. The utility was planning to bring all three dams back online by Wednesday morning.

The fire was the first since the Goodell Fire in 2015 to threaten City Light’s infrastructure on the Skagit River.

“That was a fire that started relatively small and then the wind picked up and then next thing you know, something like nine miles of forests burned,” Strong said. “We’re not out of the woods yet with this fire, something like that could happen. We’re optimistic that that won’t happen.”

Seattle Times staff reporter Isabella Breda and Tat Bellamy-Walker contributed to this story.