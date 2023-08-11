The North Cascades Highway, or Highway 20, closed again Thursday as the Sourdough fire continues to burn, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The highway is closed from mile marker 120 in Newhalem to mile marker 146 just east of Granite Creek. It had reopened Wednesday after being closed since last Friday evening between mile markers 120 and 156.

Cross-state travelers should use Interstate 90, highways 2 or 12, WSDOT said.

“This remains an active fire area and the road is subject to closures with little notice based on fire behavior or firefighting mitigation strategies,” the department said.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

The Sourdough fire began with a lightning strike on July 29 and burned nearly 3,000 acres by Saturday, stretching west along Stetattle Creek and upslope toward Bucket Creek, east toward Sourdough Creek and Sourdough Creek drainage, and north toward the top of Sourdough Mountain. As of Friday morning, the fire was burning 1,809 acres, according to a report by the Northwest Management Team 10.

As of a Thursday update, the fire is 5% contained and the North Cascades Environmental Learning Center and the community of Diablo are evacuated.

Firefighters on Thursday planned to monitor the fire as it moved toward Diablo, picking up rolling logs and trees that fell into roadways. Crews also planned to use thermal imaging around structures in Diablo to mitigate any heat sources. In close coordination with Seattle City Light, crews were set to continue prepping a control line along the power line corridor.

As the Sourdough fire grew, it burned up to the fringes of the Diablo township, home to just over a dozen City Light workers. The workers and their families were evacuated Aug. 3 to City Light’s nearby employee housing, and hadn’t returned home as of Tuesday night.

“It burned very, very close to our powerhouse and immediate areas around some of our other infrastructure,” said Andrew Strong, who oversees power generation and engineering at Seattle City Light. “We are quite amazed and very appreciative of the fire crews that were actively managing it to know that all of our infrastructure is intact.”

As of Thursday, none of City Light’s dams, powerhouses, transmission lines or other critical infrastructure were threatened by the fire.

Two of the three dams that make up the utility’s Skagit River hydroelectric project, Ross and Diablo, resumed operations Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, according to City Light.

The dams had been curtailed at times after staff was evacuated. That meant cutting City Light’s typical Skagit power generation by up to half, Strong said. The utility had fired up emergency generators to keep security cameras and other things running as staff left.

The fire was the first since the Goodell Fire in 2015 to threaten City Light’s infrastructure on the Skagit River.

Seattle Times staff reporter Isabella Breda contributed to this story.