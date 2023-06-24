Searchers spent Saturday combing a rugged area on the Skykomish River but were unable to find a man who had plunged into a 104-foot waterfall Friday night, according to the police and media reports.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said searchers hadn’t found the man, who was reported to have fallen into Sunset Falls, a scenic but perilous waterfall near Index, the previous evening.

“Searchers are clear for the day. The male was not located,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Twitter at 3:21 p.m. Saturday. “Melting snowpack has made our rivers extra dangerous. Please be cautious around water.”

Sky Valley Fire was notified of the incident around 9:20 p.m. Friday, according to a report in The Daily Herald.

Searchers on Friday had scoured the area on foot and with drones, but found only a shoe and sweatpants that were believed to belong to the man, who was reported missing by his wife, according to the Herald.

Sky Valley Fire paused the initial search around midnight and the Sheriff’s Office took over operations Saturday morning, the Herald reported.

Advertising

But by midafternoon Saturday, the search was suspended, apparently without any sign of the missing man. It wasn’t clear why the search was paused or whether it would resume Sunday. Calls to the Sheriff’s Office and Sky Valley Fire had not been returned by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Sunset Falls is the largest of three major falls on the south fork of the Skykomish River, according to a report on The Outbound, a hiking and adventure site.

The falls are picturesque and easily accessible just a few minutes off Highway 2 — but are also notorious for their hazardous conditions. At least six people have died in or near the falls since 2000, according to media accounts.

“The falls drop 104 vertical feet over a 350-foot long granite chute. There are several large boulders in the middle of the falls that form massive rooster tails during high flow, which can easily shoot over 30 feet into the air,” the Outbound says.

The site warns visitors against “walking on the surfaces directly next to the falls as the water is moving very quickly and can pick you up quickly. The falls are home to several very sad losses.”

Ben Van Dusen, a retired fish biologist who lives near the river, said part of what makes the falls so risky is the slippery algae growing on the rock slabs just under the water.

Advertising

“At the edge … there is shallow water that looks inviting to wade in and not deep enough to be a problem, even though it is moving fast,” Van Dusen said. But because the rock is so slick, your foot can easily slip, “and with your weight on that first step into it, the rest of your body follows.”

Sandy Klein, co-owner of the Espresso Chalet just west on Highway 2, said most locals know the area can be dangerous.

“The ground will give away from you, sometimes, if you’re on the edge,” Klein said, but added that it’s not just visitors who get in trouble. “It’s happened to people in the area also.”