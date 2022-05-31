In good news for endangered southern resident orcas, the newest member of the J pod is a female, the Center for Whale Research announced.

The southern residents’ population growth is largely limited by the number of reproductively aged females, the center said.

“While one calf won’t save the population, we hope that J59 can grow to adulthood and contribute to future generations of southern residents,” the center said on its website.

On May 26, the center encountered J pod during a photo-ID and aerial observation survey. During this encounter, the team captured photographs and videos of J59. From this, the team was able to determine that J59 is a female.

J59 was born to J37 and was first spotted in March.

News of her birth was tempered by the loss of two other pregnancies in southern resident families. The endangered whales’ population is now 74.

The southern residents face at least three main threats to their survival: Underwater noise, pollutants and lack of adequate Chinook salmon, their primary food source.

The center reported that J Pod was frolicking, playing and making tight lunges together during the May 26 encounter.

“This group was loosely spread and very socially active with lots of splashing and horsing around,” the center reported. “J37 was pushing her new calf around and we were able to document that J59 is a female!”

Staff reporter Lynda Mapes contributed to this report.