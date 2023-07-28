The Newell Road fire in Klickitat County was 71% contained as of Thursday evening, up from 50% containment earlier in the day.

Crews plan to continue to mop-up and secure containment lines along the perimeter of the fire Friday. If needed, firefighters will also use aircraft to drop water on hot spots.

The fire, which started last Friday near Bickleton, surpassed 61,300 acres Thursday, which is a size larger than Seattle’s land area.

As of Thursday evening, fire activity was mild, with only a few interior smokes and hot spots to extinguish, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Firefighters continue to take advantage of favorable weather conditions — high humidity, low temperatures and light winds — in the area, DNR said.

Evacuations continued Friday. Areas north of the Columbia River surrounding Dot Road are under a Level 3 order, meaning everyone needs to leave or has been evacuated. Bickleton and Cleveland residents are advised to evacuate northeast to Grandview.

More areas were placed under a Level 2 evacuation order Wednesday, putting residents on standby to leave.

Shelters are open at Goldendale Middle School at 520 E. Collins St. and Grandview Middle School at 1401 W. Second St. in Grandview, Yakima County.

The evacuation map can be viewed at st.news/NewellFireMap.

Bickleton Highway at Old Mountain Road will remain closed until fire equipment and crews have left. The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management estimates the road will reopen by Saturday evening.

The department is discouraging use of eastbound Hoctor Road at Oak Flat Road, although the road has reopened.

Alderdale Road at Highway 14 has also reopened, although the department encourages only local and agricultural traffic.

Rock Creek Road at Old Highway 8, Sundale Road at Highway 14 and Old Highway 8 at Highway 14 remain closed.

The fire began near Newell and Dot roads south of Bickleton, threatening farms, homes and a natural gas pipeline. The number of structures damaged has not been assessed.

Local fire and agency resources plan to take over management of the fire from the state on Sunday.

Seattle Times staff reporter Lauren Girgis contributed to this report.