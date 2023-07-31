By
The Associated Press

SPOKANE (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire that ignited near Spokane on Monday is prompting mandatory evacuations, Washington state officials said.

The West Hallett fire started about 1:30 p.m. about 2.5 miles southwest of Spokane and had high potential for growth, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said.

Related

Eagle Bluff fire 0% contained, evacuation notice reduced

At least 20 homes are threatened. Some people in the area were told to evacuate immediately, with others warned to be set to leave, KREM-TV reported.

Fourteen planes were dropping water and retardant on the flames, which had burned more than 200 acres by about 5:30 p.m., DNR officials said. No structure loss has been reported, officials said.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter Monday afternoon at Cheney High School.

The Associated Press

Most Read Local Stories