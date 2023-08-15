Not all shade is created equal.

Recent summers of record-breaking heat in Seattle, including the 2021 heat dome and the record number of 90 degree days in 2022, has shown that heat-related illness and risks aren’t going away. With its goal of addressing inequitable heat effects, Seattle Parks and Recreation said it joined 12 other cities last summer to study the cooling potential of urban green spaces.

The study from the Natural Areas Conservancy found that air and surface temperatures vary across types of urban green space, including forests, landscaped lawns or forested wetlands, underscoring existing research that trees play an important role for reducing the urban heat effect.

In each city, air temperature was measured during sunrise, afternoon and after sunset for each different type of green space. Surface temperature was measured with satellite data.

Overall, the results show that forested natural areas — green spaces that look and feel like wilderness but are within city limits — are the coolest types of green space, even when compared with landscaped areas with trees. The findings also show that forests that are healthier, with various sizes and ages of trees, are cooler than degraded or unhealthy forests where vines might be overtaking trees.

And generally, trees can account for large differences in comfort and temperature on the hottest days of the year.

To measure air temperature in Seattle, sensors were set up in six locations: Warren G. Magnuson Park, the West Seattle Golf Course, Camp Long and the Longfellow Creek Greenspace in Delridge, Discovery Park, Duwamish Park, Kubota Gardens, Schmitz Park and Duwamish Head in West Seattle. At each of those sites, a sensor was placed in a healthy forest, a degraded forest and landscaped areas. The sensors measured air temperature every five minutes through the summer.

In all these parks the forested lands, healthy or not, were the coolest areas through the day. However, across the six parks, temperature differences occurred even when controlling for time of day and type of forest cover.

Surface temperatures in Seattle across type Natural Areas Conservancy

On average, Magnuson Park had a larger temperature range through the day even in forested land compared with the sensors in Discovery Park, Duwamish and West Seattle. At the hottest time of the day, the sensor in the healthy forested park of Magnuson Park registered the hottest, at about 73 degrees on average, compared with the one in Discovery Park that was around 68 degrees.

As for land surface temperature, forested lands were the coolest land type overall, and generally ranged from 3 to 9 degrees cooler across the cities that participated in the study. Among all the cities, Seattle’s coniferous forests was the coolest type, by about 9 degrees on average.

The study, Seattle Parks said in a news release, underscores the importance of caring for urban trees for future heat waves.

“Taking responsibility for tree equity and heat justice in natural area restoration and citywide tree plantings can partially address these inequitable heat impacts to historically marginalized neighborhoods, such as formerly redlined areas in Seattle. It could actually save human lives.”