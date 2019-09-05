A new marine heat wave has formed off the West Coast that is similar to a 2015 event — nicknamed “The Blob” — that devastated sea life and ravaged runs of Pacific salmon.

Although the similarities are striking, whether the new system will cause the same havoc is yet to be seen.

Like The Blob, the new heat wave emerged over the course of a few months. A persistent ridge of high pressure has stalled winds that would typically stir up the ocean’s surface to keep it cool. The heat wave is relatively new and right now mostly has affected the upper layers of the ocean. If weather patterns shift, it could break up rapidly, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“It looks bad, but it could also go away pretty quickly,” said Nate Mantua, a research scientist at NOAA’s Southwest Fisheries Science Center in La Jolla, Calif., in a news release Thursday.

About five years ago The Blob of warm ocean water upended the West Coast marine ecosystem, resulting in the deaths of millions of animals, from seabirds to sea lions. Salmon runs cratered, adding to the stress on animals that eat them, including endangered southern resident killer whales.

The new expanse of unusually warm water is eerily similar: It has quickly grown in much the same way, in the same area, to almost the same size, stretching from roughly Alaska to California. It is second-largest marine heat wave in terms of area in the northern Pacific Ocean in the last 40 years, after the earlier Blob.

Advertising

“It’s on a trajectory to be as strong as the prior event,” said Andrew Leising, a research scientist at the Southwest Fisheries Science Center. That heat wave peaked through 2014 and 2015 with sea temperatures close to 7 degrees Fahrenheit above average.

Current forecasts show the new heat wave moderating but continuing for months.

Effects can travel high up the food chain. During the Blob, sea lion mothers had to forage farther from their rookeries in the Channel Islands off Southern California. Hungry pups setting out on their own to feed became stranded.

Other effects included the largest harmful algal bloom recorded on the West Coast. That shut down crabbing and clamming for months. Multiple fishery disasters were declared.

The key question now is whether the new heat wave will last long enough to affect the marine ecosystem. But the system is so large, it probably already has, by harming the food available to young salmon entering the ocean this year. That is bad news for salmon returns years from now — denting hopes for a turnaround in what now are four years of salmon scarcity.

Federal scientists are continuing to monitor the system.

“There are definitely concerning implications for the ecosystem,” said Nick Bond, a research meteorologist with the Joint Institute for the Study of the Atmosphere and Ocean, a collaboration between NOAA and the University of Washington.

“It’s all a matter of how long it lasts and how deep it goes.”