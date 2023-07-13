On a residential street in Seattle’s Wedgwood neighborhood, a couple miles north of the University of Washington, a massive, two-trunked tree towers over an empty lot.

The Western red cedar’s two trunks are each about 4 feet in diameter. Arborists with an environmental nonprofit estimate it may be one of the oldest healthy red cedars in the area.

This Friday, workers are scheduled to chop the unique tree down.

Environmental activists hosted a “gratitude gathering” for the tree Wednesday evening to honor it and discuss ways to prevent future tree removals. The event was organized by Sandy Shettler with The Last 6000, a group that aims to find and document Seattle’s approximately 6,000 remaining “majestic” trees that have a diameter of 30 inches or greater. About 50 people gathered around the lot.

Plans at the site call for six new units of housing, developed by lending and investing company Legacy Group Capital. Shettler and other activists argue there is room for both housing and the tree, which sits on the edge of the lot.

“We will not have tree canopy and health for our city if we always remove trees in clear-cut lots every time we build housing, especially if we have the tools to build around the tree,” Shettler said.

A public notice for the site on Northeast 88th Street lists five trees to be removed. Wendy Shark, a spokesperson for the Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections, said the notice has not yet been approved and the earliest proposed work would begin on July 14. However, several trees were already cut down by Wednesday evening.

SDCI standards define the cedar as an “exceptional” tree — one that provides unique value due to its size or history and should be assessed before removal for development.

Seattle’s 2021 tree canopy assessment determined the city was losing ground. Between 2016 and 2021, 255 acres of tree canopy were lost — an area roughly the size of Green Lake. New construction is one of the biggest causes of loss of tree canopy. Climate change isn’t helping the issue: Heat stress makes it harder for trees to survive disease or pests, and weakened trees are more susceptible to storm damage. The report found that lower-income areas have more than 25% less canopy than high-income areas.

Jim Davis, a volunteer with The Last 6000, said a tree the size of the cedar absorbs about 6,000 gallons of stormwater every year, as well as roughly 300 pounds of carbon dioxide.

“This is definitely for developer convenience,” Shettler said. “They like to use easy, cookie-cutter lines.”

A Legacy Group Capital spokesperson said the company understands the importance of addressing the housing crisis and taking care of natural surroundings.

“We understand the sensitive nature of the tree canopy, we all live in this area and share a collective commitment to the preservation and enhancement of our local environment,” spokesperson Chantele Machado said in an email. “Legacy is in the practice of removing trees only when absolutely necessary after careful consideration of the site’s constraints and approval by [SDCI].”

Shark said that SDCI, per land code, looks for alternative divisions of land to maximize tree retention while platting new lots for development. But “maximize,” she said, does not mean to retain trees to the maximum extent possible. Rather, the lots should be designed to “make the best use of the division of land so that trees could be retained when they are developed,” she said.

The city’s new tree code will go into effect on July 30. It will require that builders who remove trees with a diameter of 2 feet or greater either replace the tree onsite or pay into the city’s tree fund for each tree that is removed, and plant additional trees in the right of way, Shark said. Environmentalists, however, are concerned about trees that are decades old being replaced with smaller, younger trees that don’t provide as much canopy.

The ordinance updated the purpose of the code to include “balancing other citywide priorities such as housing production.”

The new code, Shettler said, makes it even easier for builders to remove trees.

“Our new tree code is bad, but our old tree code is also bad,” Shettler said.

Susan Su, who lives nearby, came to the gathering with her 10-month-old son. She said she feels the tree removal is an example of the city’s failure to be a climate leader and create an urban community that’s in harmony with nature.

“I would like my child to (grow up) in a city that still has living things in it,” Su said.