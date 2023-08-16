Mount Rainier National Park issued a parkwide fire ban for all campfires, wood ignition or fuel fires starting Friday, according to the National Park Service.

There is no estimated end date for the ban, which will last until it is rescinded. The ban prohibits igniting wood, briquettes or any fuel in fire pits, fire pans and barbecue grills, according to a news release. Portable, petroleum-filled cooking stoves, heating devices and lanterns using liquefied or bottled fuel are permissible if the devices can be turned off.

The ban is meant to reduce the risk of human-caused wildland fires during hot, dry conditions, the news release said. Mount Rainier and its surrounding areas were set to be under a red flag warning until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Seattle and King County upgraded their burn bans Tuesday, prohibiting any outdoor fires.

Using fireworks, tracer ammunition or other incendiary devices on federal lands is always prohibited.

Anyone who observes smoke or flames inside the park or on nearby lands should dial 911 or notify a ranger, the parks service said.