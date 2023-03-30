The new leaders of the Miami Seaquarium announced Thursday a new effort to release orca Tokitae, also known as Lolita, to her home waters in the Pacific Northwest after she has lived in a small tank for more than five decades.

The company said in a statement it is working toward relocating the orca, a member of the L pod of the endangered southern residents, in the next 18 to 24 months.

But many regulatory hurdles would need to be overcome before she could be flown home because of her protected status under the federal Endangered Species Act. And it’s unclear where she would be taken and cared for after spending most of her life in captivity.

Yet the Miami Seaquarium, which was recently purchased by the Dolphin Company, entered an agreement with Friends of Toki, a Florida nonprofit, to return Tokitae to an ocean sanctuary here. That’s largely thanks to a “generous contribution” from Jim Irsay, owner of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

Irsay “alleviated a huge financial problem” in agreeing to fund Tokitae’s journey home, said Howard Garrett, founder of the Orca Network. Irsay said it was not going to be a heavy financial lift — seven figures, eight figures, he said — but also a huge endeavor to prep her for transit home by plane.

“I know she wants to get to free waters,” Irsay said at a news conference Thursday in Miami. “I don’t care what anyone says. She’s lived this long to have this opportunity.”

By the mid-1970s, some 270 orcas were estimated to have been captured in the Salish Sea, the transboundary waters between the U.S. and Canada. At least 12 of those orcas died during capture, and more than 50 were kept for captive display.

All are now dead but one, Tokitae.

Tokitae was taken from her family in Whidbey Island’s Penn Cove in 1970. She’s believed to be around 57 years old. Ocean Sun, or L25, is believed to be Tokitae’s mother. She is still alive.

Tokitae’s advocates say her long life in captivity demonstrates her strength for a healthy journey home. Now the biggest remaining questions are whether federal agencies will sign the paperwork, where she will go and who will care for her.

In 2015, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration published a final rule to recognize Tokitae as a protected member of the endangered southern resident population. The southern resident orcas haven’t recovered from the capture era, dwindling to just 73 individuals, one of the smallest populations since the census began.

In 2005, the southern residents were listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act, and a recovery plan was finished in 2008.

Generally, they are struggling to survive in the face of at least three threats: lack of Chinook salmon in their foraging range, pollution and underwater noise that makes it harder for them to hunt and hear each other.

An Endangered Species Act listing means delivering, receiving, carrying or shipping the animal in the course of a commercial activity is prohibited.

“Specific activities that we believe could result in violation of the prohibitions against ‘take’ include, but are not limited to, releasing a captive animal in the wild,” a NOAA fact sheet states.

If the Seaquarium is to apply for an ESA permit from NOAA to release Tokitae, the process would include posting the permit in the federal register and a public comment period, according to NOAA.

Irsay said if Tokitae is released, she’ll be under the supervision of trainers until she learns how to catch fish again. Eventually, the goal would be to get her out into the open waters where she will hopefully reconnect with her family.

The new coalition supporting her release hasn’t yet put a price tag on the effort, he said.

The Lhaq’temish (Lummi) people’s relationship with the southern residents is apparent in their language, culture and stories. Tokitae is a kidnapped relative, and that pain has fueled numerous campaigns over the years to free the orca, also known by her Lummi name, Sk’aliCh’elh-tenaut.

For years, owners of the Seaquarium wouldn’t budge, but Eduardo Albor, CEO of The Dolphin Company, said in December he was supportive of bringing her home.

“Her inherent strength and perseverance are astounding,” said Garrett, the founder of the Orca Network. “It’s incredible that she has been able to out-survive of all of the orcas captured out of Puget Sound era. She has some kind of deep well of energy and stamina that we marvel at.”