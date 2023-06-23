She’s tiny. She’s adorable. She’s from a galaxy far, far away.

Woodland Park Zoo’s new pudu fawn, which animal keepers have taken to calling Leia, was born on May the 4th. The world’s smallest deer species’ newest member may not be called Leia forever, because her official name has not been decided yet.

Born to the zoo’s pudu residents Ted and Maggie, the baby weighed less than 2 pounds at birth, animal keeper Megan Blandford said.

A month later, she’s grown about three times her birth weight, and the white spots she was born with are starting to fade. These deer only grow to about 20 pounds, Blandford said, or the size of a small dachshund.

They are native to temperate rainforests in South America, making Seattle’s consistently wet and mild habitat remarkably similar to their native land.

“That’s probably one of the reasons why we produce lots of little pudu babies,” Blandford said. “Really, all of the credit should go to Ted and Maggie. Maggie especially.”

Ted munched low-hanging leaves off some tree branches on Tuesday, to the delight of passersby. Leia, a shy creature, slept tucked away by a wall at the back of the exhibit.

She’s not always so bashful. Blandford said Leia will often get the “zoomies” like a cat or dog and dash around her habitat.

The browsers munch on fruits and veggies, like woody plants and soft shoots. Their favorite treat, Blandford said, is a banana peel.

The pudu, like most animals in the zoo, is part of a Species Survival Plan — a conservation breeding program of threatened and endangered animals coordinated through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The program sends recommendations for which zoos animals should be sent to after they’re old enough, based on their genetic code and behavior.

“These guys are [considered] concerned to … near-threatened, and a lot of that is due to habitat fragmentation and deforestation in their native habitats,” Blandford said.

Pudus tend to be solitary creatures, but sometimes loyally pair up, like the middle-aged Ted and Maggie.

“They love each other,” Blandford said. The deer lovers had to be separated for two weeks after Leia’s birth because the female deer are in heat right after delivery. “Ted was so happy to see Maggie again.”

Blandford said the pudus are often overlooked at the zoo. The exhibit sits between the red pandas and flashy flamingos and can be easy to miss. But when they come out, people notice.

“That’s probably the cutest thing I’ve seen yet,” a boy exclaimed as he peered into the exhibit.