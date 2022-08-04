A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded south of Black Diamond at 6:22 a.m. Thursday.

Residents as far north as Everett and southwest in Olympia reported feeling the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of about 11 miles, according the U.S. Geological Society and Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The quake occurred about 3 miles south of Black Diamond and 3.6 miles north of Enumclaw.

A dozen earthquakes with a magnitude 2.5 or higher have been recorded in Washington state in 2022, according to the USGS and PNSN. The strongest, with a magnitude 3.6, was reported east of Mount Vernon in May.