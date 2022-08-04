A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded south of Black Diamond at 6:22 a.m. Thursday.
Residents as far north as Everett and southwest in Olympia reported feeling the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of about 11 miles, according the U.S. Geological Society and Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
The quake occurred about 3 miles south of Black Diamond and 3.6 miles north of Enumclaw.
A dozen earthquakes with a magnitude 2.5 or higher have been recorded in Washington state in 2022, according to the USGS and PNSN. The strongest, with a magnitude 3.6, was reported east of Mount Vernon in May.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.