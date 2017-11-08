Guess who doesn’t care about Tuesday’s general election? These orcas.

Reader Ben Maud sent us this soothing, eight-minute footage of several orcas near Vashon Island. He captured the video from West Seattle. The whales swim pretty close to some people who look like they’re on a canoe.

About four minutes into the video, you can hear a woman’s voice saying: “I’ve never seen them before, and I’ve lived here for about 30 years.”