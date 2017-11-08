Guess who doesn’t care about Tuesday’s general election? These orcas.
Reader Ben Maud sent us this soothing, eight-minute footage of several orcas near Vashon Island. He captured the video from West Seattle. The whales swim pretty close to some people who look like they’re on a canoe.
About four minutes into the video, you can hear a woman’s voice saying: “I’ve never seen them before, and I’ve lived here for about 30 years.”
Most Read Stories
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- How Election Day unfolded: Voters, candidates react to Seattle's mayoral race results and more WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- Does Seattle area's early, cold start to November mean we're in for a big snow year?
- Amazon launches two furniture lines as private-label ambitions grow
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.