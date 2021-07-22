The air quality in Central Washington’s Winthrop was so bad Thursday that the National Weather Service of Spokane compared it to Mordor, the evil realm of a dark wizard in “Lord of the Rings.”

Thanks to several fires burning in Okanogan County, Winthrop had the worst air quality in the country Thursday morning, according to Air Quality Index’s real-time map.

I guess we'll take it… pic.twitter.com/AZRJ6i9Vcz — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 22, 2021

Though the index at Winthrop by 2 p.m. had come down to 142, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups, it started Thursday with a whopping high score of 429. An air quality index above 300 is dangerous for all groups.