Last month marked one of Seattle’s hottest Julys on record, piling on to a trend of increasingly warm summer months, not just throughout the Pacific Northwest but across the world.

Average temperatures in Seattle hit 68.5 degrees last month, 3 degrees warmer than the city’s historical July average, data from the National Weather Service shows. That also makes last month the eighth-hottest July in Seattle’s recorded history.

At the same time, and for the second month in a row, global average temperatures peaked in July, marking the hottest month ever recorded on earth, according to scientists from the World Meteorological Organization.

The overarching trend effectively serves as a harbinger of the summers ahead, made hotter and drier by climate change, said Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond.

Seven of Seattle’s top 10 hottest Julys fell within the past 14 years, NWS data shows. The remaining three were recorded in 1958, 1985 and 1990.

“It does seem like we should expect a longer summer season,” Bond said. “And a dry season that is going to last a little longer than it has historically.”

While an average increase of a few degrees might not seem like a lot, Bond noted that the warming trend compounds the effects of climate change. A day that might have previously peaked in the 90s would instead break 100 degrees.

The change doesn’t mean a heat wave every day of the summer, rather it “stacks the deck” in favor of extreme heat, Bond said. That means more danger for people in one of the least air-conditioned major cities in the country, additional wildfire risk and more damage to ecosystems across the Northwest.

The warm July was likely also exacerbated by the lack of rainfall, Bond added.

Less than a tenth of an inch of rain fell, which is about 13% of the average rainfall the area sees in July, NWS data shows.

The dry spell is so pronounced that state officials declared a drought emergency last month for watersheds spanning a dozen Washington counties.

“The landscape is dried out,” Bond said. “Solar energy, rather than evaporating water from the ground or transpiring water from vegetation, heats the ground and ultimately the air right over it.”

Bond said a marine heat wave floating off the West Coast could extend the warm conditions through August. Then, heading into the winter months, El Niño conditions are expected to arrive and push warm, tropical air into the region.

Despite the recent dry spell, Seattle is forecast to see rain Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures are expected to hover between the mid- to high-70s through the week.