CEDAR RIVER, east of Renton — The clear, frigid waters, quenched with recent rains, have found their way back. A new side channel here meanders through land that once was behind a levee and the location of a mobile home park.

King County recently wrapped up an $18 million effort to reopen this piece of a historic flood plain and offer some reprieve for the river’s threatened salmon. Seattle and King County leaders on Tuesday morning visited the Riverbend restoration project site spanning about 52 acres.

Between rain showers, swallows flipped and dipped between towering cottonwoods and hundreds of newly planted willow stakes. Canada geese rode over the riffles in the channel. Sticks scattered along the gravel bars were freshly gnawed by beavers.

After years of meager salmon returns, monitoring crews found some hope in juvenile Chinook, sockeye and coho already hanging out in the area, said Sarah McCarthy, an ecologist for King County. Cedar River sockeye are on life support, as the Muckleshoot Tribe continues an effort to truck them 30 miles from the Ballard Locks to their spawning grounds.

Released from an engineered levee, the Cedar has additional space to meander. Leaders say the project serves as an example for other restoration projects in urban areas suffering from flooding.

Humanmade levees, dikes and other flood-control measures act like straitjackets on these rivers. When the flows are high, they become fire hoses, channeling the energy and erosive force of the river downstream.

But many of these barriers can’t be completely removed. Since they were installed, roads, homes and businesses have cropped up within the rivers’ historic floodplains.

Aerial images beginning in 1936 show how the Cedar River once had a wide flood plain where it could wander and expand during flood events, and was later channeled into a narrow stream that would overtake homes and the highway if levees failed.

In the storm of November 1990, the river channel shifted overnight, washing out the flood control levee and threatening homes. It reached record flood levels, forcing the Renton Municipal Airport to close.

King County has had 13 presidentially declared disasters because of river flooding since 1990, the most recent in early 2020 when the Cedar reached the highest flows recorded in 29 years.

Over the years, officials have bought vulnerable homes, including dozens on the Cedar River alone.

King County received about $12 million in state grant funding for the Riverbend project. About 30% of the funding came from the King County Flood Control District, and Seattle Public Utilities contributed funding and helped oversee the construction project.

The King County Flood Control District bought the flood-prone Riverbend Mobile Home Park in 2013 and helped relocate residents. The sale was devastating to many residents, who enjoyed decades of seeing salmon spawn in their backyard and relied on the affordable housing.

All of the community’s residents were eligible for relocation benefits from the county. The county paid the moving fees for relocation to “comparable” housing. Residents were also eligible for rent assistance for three years.

In 2020, the design team had to pivot.

“We were waiting on permits to do this restoration project when the Cedar River decided to violate King County code and broke down that levee all by itself,” said Josh Baldi, director of the county’s Water and Land Resources Division.

The waters spilled into a former gravel pit along the river before crews could remove the last pieces of the levee themselves. Crews added gravel to level the pit with the riverbed and make it an active part of the river.

The levee that restrained the Cedar River here for years blocked access to the channels that give salmon and other fish an escape from seasonal high waters.

Crews removed about 3,000 feet of levee and revetment — a barrier that slows erosion — built in the 1960s and 1970s. They also installed 1,600 feet of new revetment to stabilize the banks of the new channels and prevent the river from wandering too close to the highway.

They planted about 70,000 native trees, shrubs and plants, including cedar, Douglas fir and willow.

Crews excavated historic channels spanning nearly 30 acres. A main side channel has three arms feeding in from the mainstem of the river. Each is designed to activate at different flood stages.

On Tuesday, a channel that would fill if water levels reached a two-year flood event was bone dry, with water levels about 17% of that level. Nearby, the water twisted and churned as it flowed through newly engineered log jams and bends.

The Cedar River is 45 miles long and spills down from glacially fed tributaries in the Cascades; it winds through Southeast King County and eventually into Lake Washington. The Cedar is home to threatened runs of Chinook, sockeye and coho salmon.

On the final leg of their journey as they return to the rivers and streams where they were hatched, sockeye typically migrate through the Ballard Locks from May to August, followed by Chinook from July to September and coho from late August to November. Once they return, the adult salmon will spawn and die.

In 2020, the river recorded the smallest sockeye return on record. Nearly 23,000 sockeye were counted at the locks that year, but only about 3,000 made it to the mouth of the Cedar. Up to 50% of those fish typically die on the spawning grounds before they can reproduce.

And the run appears to be shrinking.

Historically there might have been up to 600,000 returning adult sockeye, said Mike Mahovlich of the Muckleshoot Tribe’s fisheries department.

“It’s a very key fishery, to the tribe and to their culture,” Mahovlich said. “And unfortunately, since 2006, we haven’t had any fisheries. What we’ve had is a collapse in the run.”

In an emergency effort to save fish, the Muckleshoot Tribe began an project in 2021 to truck hundreds of the spawners around the last leg of their journey, from the Locks to a Cedar River hatchery.

In the first year, pre-spawn mortality was only 2% among trucked fish. And again, in 2022, trucked fish saw the same low mortality rate, Mahovlich said.

“This gives us a little bit of hope,” he said.

Meanwhile, about half of the wild sockeye died before reaching their spawning grounds.

The Riverbend project opened up shallow off-channel habitat, where juvenile Chinook like to hide from predators and the current, and fatten up before heading to the ocean.

The loss of these habitats was identified as a primary factor limiting Chinook salmon success in the Cedar River. This project was prioritized in the region’s Chinook Salmon Conservation Plan and will bring the watershed 40% closer to its goal of 130 acres of flood plain reconnection by 2025.

King County biologists are now beginning a decadelong monitoring effort at the Riverbend site. They’ll do snorkel surveys to count young fish that have hatched in the river, and monitor how the river reshapes the flood plain, as well as its temperature and water levels.

“We needed to engineer this and construct it so that nature could come in and take over from here,” said Christie True, King County director of Department of Natural Resources and Parks. “In the years to come, I hope you’ll come back and visit because it’s going to look very green and very different from how it looks right now.”