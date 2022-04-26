GREEN RIVER, east of Auburn — Alternating bouts of sunshine, rain and hail Tuesday morning couldn’t hide the signs of life along this river, where natural habitats have been given a chance to recover thanks to the recent completion of a major restoration project.

The $6.5 million effort — one of the largest of its kind on the Green River — began more than five years ago with King County’s removal of an old levee. This, along with the installation of natural blockages, not only reduced flood risk but also rejuvenated aquatic habitats by making the channels slower and deeper.

The removal of the levee opened three channels previously blocked from the river and a flood plain spanning nearly 30 acres.

Soon after the removal, all kinds of animals — birds, beavers, otters and salmon — began returning to the site “almost instantly,” according to Josh Kahan, King County basin steward for the Green River, who joined a cadre of reporters, experts and officials Tuesday on a tour of the area to commemorate the project’s completion.

“We started seeing small fish come into this channel almost immediately after construction,” he said. Construction began with the removal of the levee in the summer of 2018. “We started seeing large numbers of fingerlings come into these channels that they were excluded from.”

A representative of the Muckleshoot Tribe, which has treaty-protected fishing rights on the Green River, proposed the site be named čakwab, pronounced “chock-wob,” a fitting title that means “to bring something to the water.”

The levee that used to impede this segment of the Green River was nearly a third of a mile long and 60 feet wide. For years it blocked access to river channels that gave salmon and other fish an escape from seasonal high waters.

Trees that had been growing atop the levee were removed and distributed throughout the plain and now are potential habitats for rearing salmon. Revetments, or retaining walls, and logjams can minimize erosion and flood risk.

“We have really altered this landscape a lot over many decades and centuries, and we have an obligation to make it better,” Christie True, director of the King Country Department of Natural Resources and Wildlife, said Tuesday.

King County Executive Dow Constantine joined the tour, saying that with millions of people living on the land it was our job “to work with nature to restore these systems to as natural a state as possible.”

Together, the Lones Levee Setback and flood plain Restoration Project could breathe new life into one of the region’s most important bodies of water.

The Green River, a 65-mile-long tributary born of the western slopes of the Cascades, boasts one of the top three salmon runs in the Puget Sound region.

The river flows into the Duwamish River before it reaches Puget Sound. Chinook, steelhead and other salmon species use it as a spawning ground before setting out for the ocean, where orca depend heavily on salmon for survival.

Salmon restoration efforts won a major victory last month when an additional $220 million in federal funding was secured for fish passage at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River east of Auburn. The passage would help unlock more than 100 miles of salmon habitat.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which found the dam jeopardizes the survival of both threatened Puget Sound Chinook and endangered southern resident orcas, said the fish passage must be operational by 2030.

Salmon have been blocked from the upper Green River since the early 1900s, when the Tacoma Headworks Diversion Dam became operational.

The restoration project commemorated on Tuesday, below the dam, is part of a larger effort to make the Green River more accessible as a watershed, not only to salmon and killer whales but for the ecosystem in its entirety.

Kahan said the total cost of the project could reach $7 million but, moving forward, monitoring the site to gauge the impact of the project will be key. Traditionally, county staffers are dispatched to sites before, during and after such projects. Doing so will help researchers understand the long-term ecological and topographical effects of the levee removal and habitat restoration.