TUKWILA — The project started as a rundown hotel in a sea of asphalt. Now Chinook Wind is a wetland, a restored salmon habitat and a hook-shaped estuary where waters rise and fall with the tides and native plants blanket the shore.

The transformation is almost as extraordinary as the one that turned the Duwamish River from a system of wetlands and marshes into its current industrialized state. On one side of the estuary, Sound Transit trains rumble across the river next to a UPS freight center. On the other side, trucks and buses roar on Tukwila International Boulevard and more warehouses stand across the river.

King County and other government officials celebrated the completion of the eight-year project at an event Thursday. The restored salmon habitat falls around 7 miles south from the mouth of the Duwamish River. The goal is to restore the waterway, one notch at a time, in hopes of improving the survival of coho and the endangered Chinook salmon, which are also the preferred diet of the endangered southern resident orcas.

A few feet upstream is Duwamish Gardens, another restored salmon habitat and reminder of how the Duwamish River used to look over 150 years ago, before industrialization.

“This is going to be a generations-long effort to undo the damage that’s been done here and do it in the context of a growing population,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine in an interview. “Nothing’s ever going to be put back exactly as it was before colonists arrived.”

Salmon spawn upstream of Auburn, laying their eggs in gravel. Then in the winter months after the fish hatch, the fry — just a few centimeters long — make their way toward Puget Sound, growing into carnivorous saltwater fish in the process.

Coho and Chinook salmon survival depends on river conditions, said Laird O’Rollins, a King County ecologist who managed the design and construction of the project. Research shows if the salmon are shorter than 2½ inches by the time they reach the saltwater, they die, he said.

Estuaries like Chinook Wind provide a crucial environment where the fish can hide among the vegetation and tree branches and grow bigger as they feast on bugs and small arthropods in the mud flats. Chinook Wind, which is around 6 acres, is far enough from the main channel that the fish won’t get flushed out and deep enough so fish can still access the estuary at low tide.

There’s already signs of success, said Jason Toft, a research scientist at the University of Washington, who has has evaluated restored habitats around Puget Sound. Surveys at the site between February and June found Chinook salmon using the estuary even before the plants had grown in. Seeing Chinook in the site in February was especially exciting because they were likely born in the wild rather than being released by a hatchery, he said.

“That’s kind of a common mantra that ‘if you build it, they will come,’ ” he said.

The total project costs are estimated to be around $16.6 million, including the $6.5 million it cost to purchase the property. Money came from King County’s mitigation reserves program, in which public and private developers pay a fee to offset effects to wetlands, said Megan Webb, the program’s manager. Sound Transit contributed $11 million to the project.

The opportunity to purchase land along the industrialized Duwamish River is expensive and hard to find. In 2019, conservationists hoped a similar parcel nearby could be redeveloped into a salmon habitat before it ultimately became an Amazon warehouse.

To transform the old hotel from asphalt to wetland, King County removed 250 tons of asbestos from the building, 3 acres of blacktop and other impervious surfaces and dug down in the dirt between 15 and 20 feet deep, Webb said.

Crew members then brought in native plants such as goldenrod, fireweed, broadleaf lupine, various grasses and other native species along the shore and intertidal zone, said King County ecologist Mason Bowles. The plants are meant to encourage pollinators and bugs to the area and an “osprey tower” was installed to ward off rabbits. Similarly, two fake coyotes have been propped up and the sound of shotgun rounds and “distressed geese” will also play to scare plant-eating geese away.