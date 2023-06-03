King County has filed a federal lawsuit against 3M, DuPont, BASF and other companies that produced or sold PFAS, the firefighting chemicals that accumulate in the organs of people and animals.

In doing so, the county follows Tuesday’s announcement by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who has launched an exploratory campaign for governor, that the state is suing 20 makers of the so-called “forever chemicals.”

PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroakyl substances, commonly used in firefighting foams but also in rain-resistant clothing, upholstery cleaners, cosmetics, and food packaging.

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the litigation on Friday, along with consumer advice to discard nonstick cookware, use glass containers for takeout and leftover foods, and avoid eating bass and carp.

The county’s complaint seeks to make manufacturers, instead of the public, pay for sampling, treating, and cleanup. The historic spraying of King County International Airport-Boeing Field with PFAS foams, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration, is one reason to sue, while PFAS in county lakes is another, the 70-page filing says.

High levels of PFAS have been detected drinking water from the San Juan Island, to communities surrounding Joint Base Lewis McChord, to Airway Heights in Spokane County. A Seattle Times analysis estimated that 570,000 Washingtonians live in public water districts facing PFAS contamination, with only a quarter of the state tested yet.

“Manufacturers that knowingly put toxic chemicals in products that threaten the health of our people and environment are responsible for the harm they have caused,” Constantine’s announcement said. “This is the latest chapter in a long history of chemical companies profiting from dangerous products while local communities pay for the harmful impacts.”

The chemicals, when mixed with water, create a surfactant foam that binds to burning objects, to cut off oxygen supply and suppress the flames.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where three firefighters developed pancreatic cancers possibly linked to PFAS, has purchased substitute foam tested in 2019.

King County filed its lawsuit in U.S. District Court, South Carolina, where many cases have been consolidated, and requested a jury trial. Its complaint represents only one side of the dispute.

Minnesota-based 3M, among the most famous producers being sued, has announced it will quit making PFAS compounds by late 2025, while continuing to maintain they can be safely used. “3M’s decision is based on careful consideration and a thorough evaluation of the evolving external landscape, including multiple factors such as accelerating regulatory trends focused on reducing or eliminating the presence of PFAS in the environment and changing stakeholder expectations,” the company said.

At least 21 other states previously filed lawsuits against manufacturers, while DuPont and two other companies formed a $1.2 billion fund to settle claims, according to a CNBC report.

The companies have marketed PFAS in the past as biodegradable, but it’s become public knowledge they can last hundreds or thousands of years in the environment, with the highest concentrations around sites of firefighter-training exercises.

Material from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.