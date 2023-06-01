King County’s fire marshal on Thursday issued a burn ban — barring yard debris and residential fires — as warm, dry weather is anticipated across Western Washington.

The ban doesn’t apply to recreational fires, meaning gas and propane-based appliances, grills and pellet smokers are still allowed. However, the ban — known as a Stage 1 burn ban — does set requirements for outdoor recreational burns in unincorporated King County.

Among the requirements: Firewood must be seasoned and dry; no setting fires when winds exceed 15 miles per hour; and fires must be contained to metal or concrete fire pits, in spots free of vegetation and supervised by at least one person, according to the marshal’s statement.

The marshal issued the ban after assessing temperatures and moisture conditions in the region. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

Seattle can expect partly or mostly sunny skies in the days to come, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures this week are expected to stay relatively normal, in the upper 60s to low 70s, but may climb to the mid-80s by next week.