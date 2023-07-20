Gov. Jay Inslee and members of the Democratic-controlled Legislature on Thursday stressed their commitment to introduce legislation next session that would increase transparency around the oil industry’s record profits as Washington continues to have the most expensive fuel in the nation.

Several of Highline School District’s new electric buses served as a backdrop to the news conference, the sun beating down on reporters’ cars, largely fueled by gasoline, that filled a gravel lot.

Inslee, Sen. Joe Nguyen, chair of the Environment, Energy & Technology Committee and House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon said the legislation they’re drafting would force oil companies to open their books and create a mechanism to penalize them if they discover companies are gouging consumers.

The move takes aim at the “hypocrisy” of oil companies, one of which recently alleged it can’t afford but to pass on the costs of compliance with the state’s new efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions. The state launched a program this year that puts a price on each metric ton of emitted gases that causes climate change.

“The spokesperson for Chevron said the other day … it’s not their job to go bankrupt,” Inslee said at the news conference. “I don’t have a Nobel Prize in economics, I only have a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University of Washington, but I can tell you the oil and gas industry is not going bankrupt.”

Beside Inslee, a poster detailed Chevron’s profits rising from $1.4 billion in 2021, to $6.6 billion earlier this year. On the other side of the podium, a poster said “Record-breaking oil company profits, record breaking-climate disasters.”

The poster shared harrowing images from the Tunnel 5 Fire in Skamania County, devastating flooding in New Delhi and the debris left in Hurricane Ian’s path in Fort Myers, Florida. Headlines from KUOW, The New York Times and elsewhere described deadly heat domes, record drought and the costs of climate disasters.

“What we’re asking for today is radical transparency,” Nguyen said. “We want radical transparency as we work toward a cleaner, greener economy. We want to make sure that everybody, especially those who are most burdened by pollution, are also part of that solution as well.”

Airplanes from nearby SeaTac frequently roared overhead as speakers shouted at the podium. Communities under the airport’s flight paths, like SeaTac, Des Moines, Highline, Angle Lake, Beacon Hill and Rainier Valley, are exposed to particularly worrisome type of “ultrafine” particles when planes take off and land, researchers found in 2019.

According to a new University of Washington study, neighborhoods classified as “hazardous” under historical, racist redlining practices are today exposed to higher concentrations of all sizes of air pollution than those once labeled “desirable,” the study found. Black and lower-income communities are subject to some of the worst pollution, according to the study.

“I’m standing here, I’m a Black woman. I’m a mother. I’m a grandmother, so many different things to many people,” said Yolanda King-Lowe, an SEIU health care union leader. “And I’m tired of my community bearing the brunt of what’s happening with climate change and air pollution.”

Months before the state’s carbon-pricing program launched, gasoline prices began climbing until Washington surpassed California in June for the nation’s most expensive fuel. Meanwhile, conservative think tanks, industry trade associations and nonprofit groups funded by the industry fired up campaigns casting blame on the state’s new policies.

The news conference was met with quick pushback from the Western States Petroleum Association and some Republican lawmakers, including Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, and Sen. Drew MacEwen, R-Shelton, the Republican lead on the Senate Environment, Energy and Technology Committee.

“They claimed the program would cost ‘pennies,’ but Washington’s consumers are now paying 50 cents per gallon for just the cap-and-trade program,” Catherine Reheis-Boyd, WSPA President and CEO, said in a statement.

Braun said “it is patently ridiculous to assume the oil companies would just absorb the hit,” from the legislation that put a price on pollution.

After breaking annual profit records in 2022, U.S. and European oil giants ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron and TotalEnergies posted their highest ever Q1 net profits in 2023. While none of the companies have refineries in the state

In Washington, at least one oil company has added a line item listed as “cap at the rack,” a reference to the state’s new program, of more than 50 cents per gallon of diesel sold at the wholesale level. That amount is similar to estimates of compliance costs from industry and academic sources.

When asked why lawmakers didn’t anticipate the costs to consumers, Inslee said the state did the best it could to estimate the impact. “But you can’t ask the legislators to solve every problem with one session,” he added.

The state’s carbon-pricing program is the centerpiece of the 2021 Climate Commitment Act. It caps overall emissions and puts a price on pollution for some of the state’s biggest emitters in an effort to meet the targets of the Paris Agreement, which sets out an international framework to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (or 2.7 Fahrenheit).

The program is intended to infuse some of the revenue back into consumers’ wallets for initiatives such as swapping out fossil-fueled furnaces for electric heat pumps, ditching combustion engines for electric vehicles or buying electric bikes. The rest is intended to fund local governments, schools and tribes in their clean energy transitions.

Following the hottest June ever recorded on Earth, as the compounding effects of climate change manifest through extreme heat, wildfire smoke and floods from coast to coast in the U.S., lawmakers said they’re taking aim at oil companies’ profits.

“We intend to defeat climate change. We intend to rein in the terrible pollution that the oil and gas industry is causing across our state and our nation,” Inslee said. “And we won’t stand for it. … We’re here today to hold those polluting industries, the oil and gas industry accountable.”

The proposed legislation is largely modeled after a similar law that went into effect in California last month. The California law created an independent division, the Division of Petroleum Market Oversight, within the state Energy Commission. It can penalize oil companies if it finds they are making excessive profits, and a penalty would not cause a rise in prices for consumers.