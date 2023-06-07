A wildfire in Yakima County was burning more than 150 acres Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The fire, which grew from about 40 acres in the afternoon, is burning near Old Naches Highway, a few miles southeast of the town of Naches.

Air resources were on the scene.

It’s the biggest wildfire this year so far. Before Tuesday, a debris burn that grew to 89 acres in Skagit County last month was the year’s largest.

Washington has had an unusually warm and dry spring compared with past years. Yakima County was no exception from the dry conditions that led to the grass fires near Naches, National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Solomon said.

And it doesn’t look like any precipitation is headed that way to quell the fire.

“Nothing is really promising,” Solomon said.

It may be easier to fight the fire overnight, he said, when conditions are less intense.

Advertising

The weather service issued a red flag warning across parts of the Cascades on Tuesday because of dry conditions and breezy winds. That warning was taken down Tuesday night, but conditions are still dry enough that there’s significant fire risk.

“Avoid burning outside, especially if there’s going to be any kind of wind,” Solomon said.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, Washington residents can prevent wildfires by checking local burn restrictions, properly discarding cigarettes and avoiding activities with open flames or sparks.

For more information about fire safety, visit www.dnr.wa.gov/wildfireprevention.