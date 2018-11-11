As she carried her dead calf day after day, for more than 1,000 miles Tahlequah the mother orca opened the eyes and hearts of people around the world. Her journey raised uncomfortable questions about why the calf died and why her extended family is struggling to survive.

The Seattle Times will continue to explore and expose the plight of the southern resident killer whales, among the most-enduring symbols of our region. We’ll examine the role we have played in their decline, what we can do about it and why it matters.

We have a lot of reporting planned, and we want you to be part of the conversation. Here’s how you can join us:

