As she carried her dead calf day after day, for more than 1,000 miles Tahlequah the mother orca opened the eyes and hearts of people around the world. Her journey raised uncomfortable questions about why the calf died and why her extended family is struggling to survive.

The Seattle Times will continue to explore and expose the plight of the southern resident killer whales, among the most-enduring symbols of our region. We’ll examine the role we have played in their decline, what we can do about it and why it matters.

PART ONE: Orcas thrive in a land to the north. Why are Puget Sound’s dying?

Northern residents enjoy a sanctuary created just for them, where the whales enjoy rubbing their bodies on the smooth stones of the beach. (Image courtesy of Explore.Org)
We have a lot of reporting planned, and we want you to be part of the conversation. Here’s how you can join us:

• Text the word ORCA to 206-429-4613 or enter your cellphone number here:

Friday, July 13, 2018. Speak to a photo editor before publishing: A southern resident killer whale breaches near other members of it’s pod in Haro Strait, just off San Juan Island’s west side. 206917

FAQ: A primer on the critically endangered southern resident killer whales

Where do they live? What do they eat? What can we do to help them? Seattle Times environment reporter Lynda Mapes answers common questions about the region's orcas.

Blake Shelafoe, Duwamish tribal member, and others gathered in Occidental Park respond to a prayer offered to J50 (recently declared dead) and the living endangered Orca pods. Mourners in a funeral procession for dead orcas marching from Occidental Park to the Federal Building to place momentoes and rally for dam removal on the lower snake river. Friday Sept 21, 2018

Controversy heats up over removal of Lower Snake River dams as orcas suffer losses

Orca champions have joined forces with dam busters, bringing new energy to an old fight to take down the Lower Snake River dams.

Lolita is the star attraction at Miami Seaquarium, a marine park that employs 250 people and grosses more than $10 million a year. Shot for Pacific Magazine, 1994. 1994 photo

Puget Sound orca Lolita to remain captive at Miami Seaquarium, court rules

The Lummi Nation wants to retire Lolita to a sea pen in the Sound, where she would be fed chinook and be in her home waters again, and in acoustic contact with her family.

Another local orca is ailing — but at least three whales are pregnant

The southern resident killer whales have struggled to reproduce over the past several years, and lost three members just this year.

Hope faded for J50; search for orca’s carcass continues

Federal authorities withdrew resources for finding the whale Friday night, after a massive search by air, sea, and on land Thursday and Friday.

J35 without calf

After 17 days and 1,000 miles, mother orca Tahlequah drops dead calf, frolics with pod

Tahlequah, the mother orca whale whose plight captivated people around the world, is no longer carrying her calf.

FILE – In this 2013 file photo, the Ice Harbor Dam on the Snake River is seen from the air near Pasco, Wash. A group that represents farmers says saving imperiled salmon in the largest river system in the Northwest U.S. is too costly and is turning to the Trump administration. The Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association wants the government to convene a Cabinet-level committee known as the “God Squad” due to its authority to allow exemptions to the Endangered Species Act. (Bob Brawday /The Tri-City Herald via AP, File) WAKEN301

Orca survival may be impossible without Lower Snake River dam removal, scientists say

Southern resident orcas that frequent Puget Sound may not survive without breaching the Lower Snake River dams to help the salmon the orcas live on, scientists say.

Struggling orcas heavily rely on urban chinook from Seattle-area rivers, new analysis shows

Southern-resident orcas depend on a wide diversity of chinook-salmon runs throughout a big geographic range, according to the analysis by NOAA Fisheries and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Sandra Pollard of the Orca Network wore a button and ribbon to honor the whales at Deception Pass Park’s Bowman Bay, where a gathering took place over two days for a vigil to remember the dead baby Orca and her mother Tahlequah, as well as the plight of other orcas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. 207790

As orcas struggle, angry speakers rebuke NOAA: ‘We will not be silent’

Attendees criticized NOAA for coordinating the now-canceled rescue effort of the orca J50 with SeaWorld, the entertainment park that had for decades profited from capturing the animals for use in its aquariums.

J35, known as Tahlequah, seen in the foreground, is no longer carrying her dead calf, and appears to be vigorous and healthy. Her ordeal of carrying her dead calf for at least 17 days and 1,000 miles is over. (Ken Balcomb / Center for Whale Research)

Concern over endangered orcas blows up approval of Trans Mountain pipeline in Canada

The Canadian government has recently moved to nationalize the expansion of the controversial pipeline. But the ruling Thursday by the Federal Court of Appeals is requiring the government to assess the project's possible impact on southern-resident killer whales, which use transboundary waters of the Salish Sea.

J35, known as Tahlequah, seen in the foreground, is no longer carrying her dead calf, and appears to be vigorous and healthy. Her ordeal of carrying her dead calf for at least 17 days and 1,000 miles is over. (Ken Balcomb / Center for Whale Research)

Environmentalists sue federal government in Seattle to protect endangered orcas

The lawsuit alleges that the government had agreed in February 2015 that expanding the protection zone for the orcas was "warranted," but has since failed to take action, putting the orcas at greater risk of extinction.

Will we now commit to saving the Northwest’s orcas? A task force forms

Scientists say saving the southern resident orcas is going to take a variety of solutions, from quieting vessel noise to fishing cutbacks, to restraint on development in what habitat remains for salmon and even breaching the lower Snake River dams.

Sick orca gets shot of antibiotics as rescuers prepare feeding attempt

Researchers will next determine whether to proceed with feeding, depending on conditions and location of the whales.

Dosed salmon, clipped fins, a ‘dinner bell’: How far is too far in helping starving orca?

An emergency plan aims to medicate and feed J50, a struggling young southern resident killer whale scientists fear may not have long to live.

‘I have not slept in days’: Readers react to Tahlequah, the mother orca clinging to her dead calf

We asked you how this story was affecting you and what questions you had about orcas in the Puget Sound. More than 1,000 readers responded, flooding our comment sections and inboxes with tales of how Tahlequah's story has impacted them.

FILE – In this file photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia. Whale researchers are keeping close watch on an endangered orca that has spent the past week carrying and keeping her dead calf afloat in Pacific Northwest waters. The display has struck an emotional chord around the world and highlighted the plight of the declining population of southern resident killer whales that has not seen a successful birth since 2015.(Michael Weiss/Center for Whale Research via AP)

A mother orca’s dead calf and the grief felt around the world

The orca Tahlequah, also known as J35, has now carried her dead calf for a ninth day. Experts say grief is driving her, but others urge caution about projecting human emotions on animals.

