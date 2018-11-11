As she carried her dead calf day after day, for more than 1,000 miles Tahlequah the mother orca opened the eyes and hearts of people around the world. Her journey raised uncomfortable questions about why the calf died and why her extended family is struggling to survive.
The Seattle Times will continue to explore and expose the plight of the southern resident killer whales, among the most-enduring symbols of our region. We’ll examine the role we have played in their decline, what we can do about it and why it matters.
FAQ: A primer on the critically endangered southern resident killer whales
Where do they live? What do they eat? What can we do to help them? Seattle Times environment reporter Lynda Mapes answers common questions about the region's orcas.
Controversy heats up over removal of Lower Snake River dams as orcas suffer losses
Orca champions have joined forces with dam busters, bringing new energy to an old fight to take down the Lower Snake River dams.
Puget Sound orca Lolita to remain captive at Miami Seaquarium, court rules
The Lummi Nation wants to retire Lolita to a sea pen in the Sound, where she would be fed chinook and be in her home waters again, and in acoustic contact with her family.
Another local orca is ailing — but at least three whales are pregnant
The southern resident killer whales have struggled to reproduce over the past several years, and lost three members just this year.
Hope faded for J50; search for orca’s carcass continues
Federal authorities withdrew resources for finding the whale Friday night, after a massive search by air, sea, and on land Thursday and Friday.
After 17 days and 1,000 miles, mother orca Tahlequah drops dead calf, frolics with pod
Tahlequah, the mother orca whale whose plight captivated people around the world, is no longer carrying her calf.
Orca survival may be impossible without Lower Snake River dam removal, scientists say
Southern resident orcas that frequent Puget Sound may not survive without breaching the Lower Snake River dams to help the salmon the orcas live on, scientists say.
Struggling orcas heavily rely on urban chinook from Seattle-area rivers, new analysis shows
Southern-resident orcas depend on a wide diversity of chinook-salmon runs throughout a big geographic range, according to the analysis by NOAA Fisheries and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
As orcas struggle, angry speakers rebuke NOAA: ‘We will not be silent’
Attendees criticized NOAA for coordinating the now-canceled rescue effort of the orca J50 with SeaWorld, the entertainment park that had for decades profited from capturing the animals for use in its aquariums.
Concern over endangered orcas blows up approval of Trans Mountain pipeline in Canada
The Canadian government has recently moved to nationalize the expansion of the controversial pipeline. But the ruling Thursday by the Federal Court of Appeals is requiring the government to assess the project's possible impact on southern-resident killer whales, which use transboundary waters of the Salish Sea.
Environmentalists sue federal government in Seattle to protect endangered orcas
The lawsuit alleges that the government had agreed in February 2015 that expanding the protection zone for the orcas was "warranted," but has since failed to take action, putting the orcas at greater risk of extinction.
Will we now commit to saving the Northwest’s orcas? A task force forms
Scientists say saving the southern resident orcas is going to take a variety of solutions, from quieting vessel noise to fishing cutbacks, to restraint on development in what habitat remains for salmon and even breaching the lower Snake River dams.
Sick orca gets shot of antibiotics as rescuers prepare feeding attempt
Researchers will next determine whether to proceed with feeding, depending on conditions and location of the whales.
Dosed salmon, clipped fins, a ‘dinner bell’: How far is too far in helping starving orca?
An emergency plan aims to medicate and feed J50, a struggling young southern resident killer whale scientists fear may not have long to live.
‘I have not slept in days’: Readers react to Tahlequah, the mother orca clinging to her dead calf
We asked you how this story was affecting you and what questions you had about orcas in the Puget Sound. More than 1,000 readers responded, flooding our comment sections and inboxes with tales of how Tahlequah's story has impacted them.
A mother orca’s dead calf and the grief felt around the world
The orca Tahlequah, also known as J35, has now carried her dead calf for a ninth day. Experts say grief is driving her, but others urge caution about projecting human emotions on animals.
