After a fall full of drought, fire and smoke, King County officials are gearing up for flash floods and landslides.

The Bolt Creek fire burned nearly 15,000 acres on private, state, tribal and federal lands along Highway 2 from the Beckler River campground on the east to just below Heybrook Ridge on the west. Parts of the burn area, weakened by the loss of vegetation, are now prone to slides.

The communities of Baring and Grotto are directly in the path of potential debris flows from the Bolt Creek burn scar. That includes about 300 homes, said Brendan McCluskey, director of King County Emergency Management.

Just a half-inch of rain an hour could trigger a flash flood, or debris flow — a fast-moving landslide — from the burn scar, National Weather Service meteorologist Reid Wolcott told regional emergency planning officials Wednesday morning. That’s not an unprecedented amount of rain.

“This is a new hazard to us here in this portion of Washington,” Wolcott said. “This is not unique across the U.S. It’s certainly not unique across the West. But for us here in Western Washington, this is not something that we’ve really had to deal with before, especially at this scale.”

King County Executive Dow Constantine, regional emergency management representatives and National Weather Service officials gathered Wednesday to discuss what to expect this winter, and how they’re preparing.

At a later news conference in the county’s emergency management hub, Constantine warned that the risk of slides was not just a seasonal concern, but something people can anticipate dealing with for years to come. The risk will remain elevated for the next two to five years, Wolcott said.

The county and National Weather Service distributed 100 radios for people living in at-risk areas that may not have cellphone service to receive weather alerts. They will act as “smoke alarms” for all weather hazards, Wolcott said.

Skykomish is also near the burn scar, but officials say the community is less of a concern because the river acts as a barrier.

Officials delivered the same message: Be ready.

The burn scar is in a location that typically sees atmospheric rivers, strong frontal systems and thunderstorms during the spring, summer and fall, Wolcott said. All of those can bring heavy rainfall at anytime. It can happen without warning.

The region is also entering another La Niña year, and Wolcott said projections show above normal precipitation through the winter.

People living in at-risk communities along U.S. 2 should have a kit of essential supplies: food, water and clothing that will last at least two weeks. There’s a risk of people being isolated by multiple feet of debris on the highway.

Alert systems will be triggered by a combination of heavy rain — about a quarter of an inch in fifteen minutes — and other anticipated risk factors.

People can sign up for the alerts at kingcounty.gov/alert.

This year, Constantine said, there’s not a lot that can be done to make the area safer. For now, the focus is being prepared.

“This is a very unusual type of event to have west of the Cascade crest,” he said, “but it is going to become more common as the climate slowly changes and we’re gonna have to develop ways to protect people and property.”