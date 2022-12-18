WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners have drafted a letter opposing federal agencies’ plan to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades.

“This is frustrating, because the federal government pursued this effort only a few years ago,” said Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering at last week’s meeting. “The effort was suspended after local counties like Chelan County spoke out against it. Yet here we are again, re-addressing this issue.”

The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began hosting a series of virtual public meetings in November to discuss grizzly bear restoration.

The two federal agencies plan to initiate an environmental impact statement to evaluate their options in reintroducing grizzly bears, according to a Chelan County news release.

Since 2020, the park service has continued to study reintroduction in the North Cascades and believes it is feasible, according to reporting from The Spokesman-Review.

The commissioners — Gering, Kevin Overbay and Bob Bugert — collectively submitted a letter to Don Striker, superintendent for the North Cascades National Park Complex.

“We have previously provided extensive comments opposing grizzly bear reintroduction into our local communities,” the letter read. “We continue to oppose grizzly bear reintroduction given the likely negative impacts to public safety, economic development, recreation opportunities and the overall livelihood of our rural communities.”

The commissioners also wrote that federal agencies have largely failed to address any of the county’s concerns as well as failing to coordinate and consult with the local communities.

They cited state law that states, “grizzly bears shall not be transplanted or introduced into the state.” The same law also states that, “the commission shall protect grizzly bears and develop management programs on publicly owned lands that will encourage the natural regeneration of grizzly bears in areas with suitable habitat.”

The commissioners have asked Striker to suspend the current efforts toward grizzly reintroduction to discuss the county’s concerns.