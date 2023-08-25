The Gray fire was 58% contained at 10,016 acres Thursday, according to a statement from the state Department of Natural Resources.

The blaze, which started Aug. 18 about 17 miles west of Spokane, had prompted the evacuation of the entire city of Medical Lake, as well as the communities of Lakeland Village, and Four Lakes, for several days, but all evacuations had been downgraded to levels 1 and 2 by Thursday and Highway 902 had reopened.

The Oregon Road fire, discovered Aug. 18 about 31 miles north of Spokane, was 4% contained Thursday at 11,036 acres, according to the Northwest Interagency Fire Center. Firefighting costs were estimated at about $5.9 million. Both the Gray and the Oregon Road fires were determined to be human-caused.

Air quality across the Columbia Basin ranged between good and moderate Thursday afternoon.

These fires were also burning or were recently extinguished, according to data from the NIFC:

Crater Creek: The fire, discovered July 22, crossed the Canadian border about 20 miles west of Oroville Aug. 18. It has burned more than 108,726 acres, 4,825 of them in the U.S. It was uncontained Thursday and costs were estimated at $5 million.

OA Baseline : Discovered Aug. 18 about 7 miles west of Coulee City, this was still at 978 acres Thursday. Containment and cost information was not available.

Huckleberry Flats : This fire was discovered Aug. 19 about 41 miles east of Everett and was 60% contained at 134 acres Thursday. It was human-caused and costs were estimated at $1 million.

Tieton Grade : About 12 miles northwest of Yakima. The fire, discovered Aug. 18, burned 20 acres and was human-caused. Containment and cost information was not available.

Winona : The fire, discovered Aug. 18, had burned 2,525 acres about 35 miles northwest of Pullman and was 90% contained Thursday. Costs were estimated at $300,000.

Toothaker : 188 acres burned about 8 miles southeast of Kennewick. The fire was discovered Aug. 17. It was 100% contained Thursday and costs were estimated at $350,000.

Wenas Grade : About 12 miles northwest of Yakima. The fire, discovered Aug. 18, burned 50 acres and was human-caused. Containment and cost information were not available.

Border : This fire, discovered Aug. 15 on the Canadian border about 6 miles west of the Idaho state line, was up to 70 acres Thursday. Containment information was not available, but costs were estimated at $500,000. The cause was natural.

Airplane Lake : This blaze had grown to 2,300 acres Thursday and costs are estimated at $500,000. It is reported as uncontained and no cause has been identified. It was discovered July 7.

Kindy Creek : An 89-acre fire discovered Aug. 18 in the mountains above Lake Chelan about 75 miles northwest of Wenatchee. The blaze was uncontained Thursday and costs were estimated at $90,000.

Sourdough : Burning in the Ross Lake National Recreation Area in the north Cascades since July 29, the fire was 16% contained Thursday and had reached 6,000 acres. Costs are estimated at $24 million.

Blue Lake : This blaze about 53 miles west of Omak had grown to 315 acres Thursday and was 15% contained. Costs were estimated at $5 million. It was discovered July 29.

Dome Peak : This fire, located northeast of the Mt. Baker National Forest, was uncontained as of Thursday and had spread to 802 acres. The fire was reported July 29. Costs were estimated at $100,000.

Lake Louise : A blaze in Fort Steilacoom Park about 7 miles southwest of Tacoma was discovered Aug. 16 and burned 24 acres. The cause was undetermined and costs and containment information were unavailable.

Mounts Road : A 150-acre fire on Joint Base Lewis-McChord was discovered on Aug. 13. Cost and containment information was not available.

Trinity : This fire west of Kennewick and north of the Yakima River burned 602 acres. The cost to fight the fire is estimated at $150,000 and the fire was 90% contained. The cause was human activity.

Chocolate Creek: This 15-acre blaze about 58 miles northwest of Wenatchee was uncontained Thursday. Costs were estimated at $90,000.

This 15-acre blaze about 58 miles northwest of Wenatchee was uncontained Thursday. Costs were estimated at $90,000. Consalus Incident: Around 475 acres burned near the Idaho border due east of the Little Oreille National Wildlife Refuge. The fire has cost about $12 million and is 83% contained. Authorities report that the cause of the fire is natural.

Several other fires are reported throughout the state but have burned less than 10 acres and are not included in this report. The majority are reported as out and many are less than 1 acre.