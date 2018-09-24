A governor’s task force on orca recovery has released its draft report on potential recommendations to save the southern resident killer whale from extinction.

The 53-page report is a kitchen sink of possible fixes, touching on everything from dam removal on the Lower Snake River to changes in hatchery policy, habitat spending and environmental cleanup actions. The task force will take public comment on the potential recommendations until midnight Oct. 7. The task force has not agreed on the recommendations, or even ranked them by preference.

The task force will consider the public’s comments on the possible recommendations at its next meeting on Oct. 17 and 18 in the Tacoma area. The venue has not yet been announced.

The final report to the task force is due to Gov. Jay Inslee on Nov. 16.

The report is intended to inform the governor’s requests for the coming legislative session, as well as executive orders to save the southern resident population of orcas, which has declined to only 74 members.