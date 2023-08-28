I used to tell visitors that Seattle’s summers were the best in the world.

Our mild temperatures, fresh marine breezes, abundant green landscapes, water aplenty — there was nowhere better.

Today? Not so much.

Now, summer is likely to bring not just heat waves — sometimes deadly — but unpredictable wildfire smoke that chokes out our beautiful clean air and creates a sickening yellow pallor over our skies and hearts.

That’s what we have experienced the last week and a half, as smoke from fires in nearly all directions lowered our air quality at one point to among the worst in the world.

We are now undeniably in a climate crisis, but judging from the first GOP presidential debate last Wednesday in Milwaukee, only half the country knows it.

A student at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., submitted a question on behalf of young conservatives asking, “How will you as both president of the United States and leader of the Republican Party calm … fears that the Republican Party doesn’t care about climate change?”

The moderators followed by asking the candidates to raise their hands if they believed human behavior caused climate change.

Of the eight candidates on stage, only former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson started to raise his hand before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a blustery challenge to the question itself.

Even more mystifying was the night’s breakout star, candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who was met with boos when he said “the climate change agenda is a hoax” before saying without evidence, “More people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate.”

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was one of the only candidates to acknowledge the reality of climate change, but instead of focusing on the role of the U.S. as the largest historical contributor of greenhouse gas emissions “by far,” according to The New York Times, she focused on China and India lowering their emissions.

The debate stage merely reflected that after over 30 years of warnings from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, on the urgency of climate change, GOP concern about the issue is still muted.

While 78% of Democrats in June described climate change as a “major threat to the country’s well-being” (up from 58% 10 years ago), just 23% of Republicans said the same, Pew reported this month, a number that hasn’t changed much in a decade. Meanwhile, looking outside of the U.S., 81% of French adults believe climate change is a major threat.

It’s like we are all in a sinking boat with holes in it and half the people in the boat are trying to plug the holes and the other half are denying the holes exist or are actively creating new holes.

The new holes come in the form of policies, such as DeSantis banning Florida cities from adopting 100% clean energy goals and barring the state pension fund from considering climate change when making investment decisions, according to The Guardian.

The leader of the GOP pack, former President Donald Trump, rolled back 100 environmental policies, including a number to confront climate change, when in office, The New York Times reported. And looking ahead, the right-wing Heritage Foundation has queued up a $22 million blueprint for the next Republican president to implement called Project 2025 aimed, among other things, at gutting climate change and environmental protections.

But as the student’s question at the GOP debate demonstrated, younger generations of Republican voters are much more likely to support climate change measures than older GOP voters, Pew said, reflecting a potential shift going forward.

In the latest IPCC report on climate change released in March, researchers said we are nearing a tipping point within a decade, with failure to dramatically move away from fossil fuels leading to climate catastrophe.

“This report is a clarion call to massively fast-track climate efforts by every country and every sector and on every time frame. Our world needs climate action on all fronts: everything, everywhere, all at once,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said. “The climate time bomb is ticking. But today’s report is a how-to guide to defuse the climate time bomb. It is a survival guide for humanity. As it shows, the 1.5 Celsius [temperature rise] limit is achievable.”

As much as some of us on the West Coast might wish otherwise, the truth is the climate does not care about geography, borders, political parties and political games.

The public — of all political persuasions — need to demand of their candidates serious plans to address an existential problem.

We are all in this sinking boat together, and we must find a way to stop poking more holes in it.