On most sunny days, Seattle’s Gas Works Park is dotted with tourists and locals, some snapping pictures of their friends with the city skyline as a backdrop, others camped on a picnic blanket or towel with a book in hand.

Derelict chimneys and tanks, once used for converting superheated coal into gas to power the city, cast shadows across the park’s grassy fields.

They’re not the park’s only relic of an industrial past.

Byproducts of past coal gasification and tar manufacturing on the site percolated in the soil and groundwater, and they’ve plagued the area since the plant’s closure in the 1950s.

Since the ‘70s, the city, Puget Sound Energy and the state have worked to clean up what’s beneath the surface.

The final stage of the decadeslong process is underway. Earlier this month, state Department of Ecology officials hosted a public meeting to share tentative plans for the last round of cleanup: removing some of the remaining contaminants along the shoreline and in the water, and “capping” polluted soils, possibly with a few feet of clean sand.

Much of the contaminated earth in the roughly 20-acre park was capped from 2000-15, said David Graves, strategic adviser for Seattle Parks and Recreation. That leaves over 50 acres, from the shore into the water around the park.

The project likely won’t break ground until at least 2027, Graves said. Design and permitting will be a heavy lift.

An environmental report released in October revealed some of the soil along the shoreline and offshore, and the groundwater contain such chemicals as arsenic, carbazole, dibenzofuran and nickel.

And the cancer risk related to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, found in fossil fuels is about two times what’s legally permitted, according to the report.

Rebecca Neumann associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Washington, said people shouldn’t be anxious about hanging out at Gas Works.

People who eat contaminated soil or drink the groundwater at the park could be exposed, but most people aren’t doing that.

The greater risk, Neumann said, is to organisms living near the lake bed. As those are consumed by larger animals, like fish, the contaminants are passed on. And humans are exposed if they eat those fish.

Each contaminant is a remnant of historical industrial operations on and near the site, said John Herzog, senior principal geologist for GeoEngineers, the company contracted by the city and Puget Sound Energy to produce the environmental review.

People can probably expect to see excavators working along the shore during the “fish window,” roughly from July to September, for two years. By the end, the park’s “no swimming” signs will finally come down, Graves said.

“It’s an amazing kind of south-facing shoreline, waterfront park,” he said. “You want people to be able to access the water.”

Gas Works Park has long been an idyllic site. The mini-peninsula on Lake Union was recommended for a park, but instead Seattle Gas Light Co. purchased it in 1906.

It was used for coal gasification for five decades. Nearby, the plant’s coal byproducts were repurposed in a tar manufacturing plant. The plant was, to some, a necessary evil, supplying power to homes and industries as the city grew. By 1930, the gas was pumped across the region, north to Everett and south to Kent.

By the time it closed, it had become a blackened space that looked as if it had been bombed out, as one architect later described it. It was an industrial ruin: smelly, deserted and depressing.

In the 1960s, locals voted to pay millions in taxes to clean up Lake Washington. And the city began acquiring some waterfront properties for parks, including Gas Works.

The park’s architect, Richard Haag, found the gas company had dumped its waste on the shore, and continued to push it toward the lake as it accumulated. His team tried to clean it up. Years later, surveys found contaminants remained.

The city of Seattle and PSE are the final cleanup’s funding partners. But PSE, the successors in interest to the Seattle Gas Light Co., will cover most of the cleanup costs, Graves said. Seattle will be eligible for funding from the state Department of Ecology through a grant program.

Ecology will continue collecting public comments on the environmental review prepared for the city and Puget Sound Energy through Nov. 22. By the end of next year, a cleanup plan should be shared for the public to review.

The cost could pencil out to somewhere between $60 million to $94 million, according to Ecology.

Ken Workman, a great-grandson of Chief Seattle, said he’s happy to see the natural environment slowly being restored in places long abused by industry, like Gas Works Park and the Duwamish River, a federal Superfund site.

“For thousands of years, we were just sitting out here as Native people living off the land,” Workman said. “All of those changes started when these new founders came in and they began to re-engineer the place — the same place that we’ve been living in for thousands of years.”